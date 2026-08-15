According to reports, Paris Saint-Germain are set to make a U-turn on selling Bradley Barcola to Liverpool, with a new price tag set.

Liverpool are pushing to sign Barcola after missing out on Yan Diomande.

Despite only being a bit-part player for PSG last season, Barcola is still regarded as one of Europe’s standout wingers and it would be a major coup for Liverpool to sign him.

In recent weeks, Liverpool have been boosted by Barcola reportedly informing PSG that he does not want to sign a new contract beyond 2028 and is keen for a fresh start elsewhere.

However, Liverpool have struggled to make progress in negotiations with PSG, who have reportedly demanded around £145m for the winger.

READ: Liverpool ‘transfer bombshell’ gives them ‘major boost’ for Barcola signing

However, in his latest update, Fabrizio Romano insisted that Barcola to Liverpool is “alive”.

Romano claimed: “What does it (the Torres and Godts arrivals) mean? That there is an expectation there could be movements around the situation of Bradley Barcola,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“Because the situation of Barcola remains absolutely linked to Liverpool. I never stopped telling you and I remain absolutely all in on this story, because Liverpool want Barcola.

“Liverpool are negotiating for Barcola, and because I was believing in this news already in April, May, when the story and the narrative around was that Barcola was untouchable. But I remain on this story again today.

“Liverpool are still trying for Barcola. There’s still a gap in financial valuation between what PSG want and what Liverpool offer, but they’re still working for Barcola.

“The financial agreement with the player is okay, and now Liverpool and PSG keep talking, exchanging messages and discussing for Barcola. The deal is alive.”

Still, Sky Sports reporter Vinny O’Connor has since stated that there is only one way for Liverpool (or Arsenal) to sign Barcola this summer.

READ MORE: Liverpool now fully expect to agree deal after Romano update as FSG no longer fear rival offer

O’Connor explained: “Does he start agitating for a move and if so, does that then bring PSG to the table. Maybe Liverpool or Arsenal?

“But at the moment, the only way the Barcola deal for either Liverpool or Arsenal is going to happen is if PSG start lowering their price.”

PSG set to reduce asking price for Bradley Barcola

Now, though, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has stated that PSG are set to reduce their asking price to around £125m.

Crook explained: “Liverpool fans are getting a little bit concerned about their lack of squad depth heading into the new season.

“It’s not been a brilliant pre-season campaign for Andoni Iraola.

“We know they’re keen on Bradley Barcola, we reported exclusively on talkSPORT.com some weeks ago now that he wanted to make the move to Anfield.

“But that £145m asking price set by PSG has been a real turn off for Liverpool.

“I’ve been told this morning that could come down a bit to £125m. That would equal the Premier League record fee that Liverpool paid for Alexander Isak.

“I don’t think they have the appetite even to go that high for Barcola but PSG are bringing in reinforcements out wide.

“Ferran Torres is a done deal, he won’t be the only new arrival either.”

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