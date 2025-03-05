PSG vs Liverpool predicted line-ups, how to watch, referee and stats

This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Liverpool’s treble ambitions will face their biggest test yet when the Reds head across the channel for a Champions League date with PSG on Wednesday evening.

With the Premier League almost in the bag and a place in the EFL Cup final secured, Arne Slot is on course for one of the most impressive debut seasons in history.

Should he add the Champions League to that list of accolades, it wouldn’t be one of the most impressive debut seasons…it would be THE most impressive debut season.

But Slot will not be getting giddy just yet. Before he can start booking parade buses and ordering champagne (to be fair, he probably has people for that), there’s still a lot of work to do.

Speaking of work, PSG are expected to test Liverpool’s treble ambitions to the max. The French side are flying on all fronts and have already toppled Man City at Parc des Princes last month.

Since joining the club in 2023, Luis Enrique has turned PSG from being the Harlem Globetrotters into something that actually has some resemblance to a football team.

Getting rid of the club’s expensive superstars seems to have done a world of good, with PSG now setting their sights on a potential quadruple-winning season.

Enrique’s men enter Wednesday’s fixture having gone 22 games unbeaten across all competitions. What’s more, they’ve won 19 of their last 20 and are currently on a 10-match winning run. They are the in-form team in Europe.

But Liverpool have got their own impressive list of stats, including their seven wins from eight Champions League matches this season.

Their only defeat on the continent came away against PSV when progression to the knockout stage was already secured.

With both PSG and Liverpool playing at their optimum, Wednesday’s first leg has the makings of a thriller. Here, we take a closer look at everything you need to know ahead of kick-off.

PSG team news

PSG not only dismantled Lille in Ligue 1 last weekend but also came through the fixture without injury concerns.

Enrique has a fully-fit squad at his disposal, with captain Marquinhos set to make a landmark appearance.

The 30-year-old centre-back is expected to make his 100th Champions League start, making him the first player to achieve that for a French club. He will also be the fourth Brazilian to reach that landmark after Thiago Silva, Dani Alves and Roberto Carlos.

PSG predicted line-up

Donnarumma – Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes – Ruiz, Vitinha, Neves – Kvaratskhelia, Dembele, Barcola

Liverpool team news

Slot isn’t quite as blessed as his counterpart on the injury front. Liverpool will be without Conor Bradley and Joe Gomez, who are both struggling with hamstring injuries.

Tyler Morton will also miss out due to a shoulder problem while Amara Nallo is suspended after being sent off against PSV.

Mo Salah, meanwhile, will be hoping to extend a Champions League record when he looks to add to his 20 knockout stage goals in the competition. No African player has scored more, with Samuel Eto’o and Didier Drogba both on 19.

Liverpool predicted line-up

Alisson – Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson – Gravenberch, Mac Allister – Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo – Diaz

PSG vs Liverpool: How to watch and listen

Fans can watch Wednesday’s tasty Champions League last-16 encounter live on TNT Sports. Radio coverage will be provided by BBC Radio 5 Live.

PSG vs Liverpool stats

This will be the third Champions League meeting between Liverpool and PSG.

Liverpool haven’t won any of their last five away games against French clubs in Europe.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot is unbeaten against French clubs in major European competitions, winning three such fixtures and drawing one.

PSG are on a five-match winning streak in the Champions League, scoring 21 goals along the way.

PSG are unbeaten in 22 matches across all competitions.

Luis Enrique (PSG) quotes

Speaking about Liverpool:

“Liverpool are one of the best teams in Europe in recent years. We’re going to face the team that has played the best so far in the Champions League this season.

“They won the Champions League recently. After the Jürgen Klopp era, it could have been difficult for Arne Slot to do better, but he has managed to create a perfect team that knows how to press, defend and attack.

“They know how to build a calculated attack as well as counter-attacks. They’re a very complete team, but that motivates us. It’s an opportunity for all of us to show that we’re capable of rising to this level.”

On Liverpool’s dangerous attack:

“It’s one of the best attacks in Europe. We’ll have to be careful not to be too affected in transitions. They have three lightning fast players in attack, we’ll have to try and slow them down. Our aim tomorrow is to be better than our opponents. We’re going to have to rise to the challenge, but that’s our goal and that’s what’s motivating us for tomorrow.”

Talking about a clash of styles:

“We’re two teams that dominate a lot. Tomorrow, there will be two slightly different styles, but with the same desire to dominate our opponents. I think we’re similar teams in terms of the intensity we bring to the game, although Liverpool are certainly more physically developed. On paper, I think it’s one of the best matches you can see in Europe at the moment. It will be very, very interesting.”

Arne Slot (Liverpool) quotes

Responding to Luis Enrique’s praise:

“My thoughts aren’t on these things. My thoughts are on PSG, then Southampton and then the second leg.

“This is the first week where we had a bit more time to prepare and that is a good thing because this game needs all our focus.

“It is a nice compliment to get, but the best team in Europe has to win the Champions League. We are far away from that with a very difficult game tomorrow, and then if we get through, for the rest of the competition.

“I think the best team in Europe at the moment is still Real Madrid because it won this competition last season. I think you have to win it before you can say we are the best team.”

On Cody Gakpo’s being a doubt due to injury:

“He was close to being ready to play again, but he felt a bit of pain after blocking a shot in training.

“We brought him with us and will make a decision tomorrow on if he can be involved. It will be a close call.”

On PSG dangerman Kvaratskheila:

“In England, people say we are interested in every player in the world! I can’t talk about if we were interested in him or not.

“He is a top player and I loved to watch his team at Napoli. PSG has many top players and he is definitely one of them.”

PSG vs Liverpool referee stats

Italy’s Davide Massa will take charge of Wednesday’s encounter, making it his eighth Champions League match of the season.

The referee averages 2.14 bookings per match in the Champions League which is half the 4.17 he produces in Serie A.

Interestingly, the 43-year-old has dished out one red card more in the Champions League than in Italy.

His last European game was Borussia Dortmund’s goalless draw against Sporting Lisbon last month. He also took charge of PSG’s 4-1 demolition of Stuttgart over in Germany back in January.

PSG vs Liverpool tips

Although both sides are on course for a league title, it’s not controversial to say PSG are used to facing much inferior opposition every week.

Liverpool, meanwhile, recently came through tough tasks against Manchester City and Newcastle, solidifying their position at the top of the Premier League.

Whether it is better to be regularly pushed to the limit by top teams or be able to win games more easily is up for debate, but you can only beat what’s in front of you, and Luis Enrique’s men have beaten the last 10 challengers to step up to the plate.

The benefit of having such a young and inexperienced side is they tend to be fearless, meaning they’ll have no hesitation in setting about Liverpool and pressing their hosts.

But Slot’s charges certainly won’t sit back and allow the game to be taken to them, so Wednesday’s clash could produce plenty of fireworks.