Who is in PSR bother and why can Liverpool spend, spend, spend?

It’s nearly the end of June, and that’s becoming an oddly crucial point in the Premier League calendar over recent years.

The reason? Everyone’s new favourite three-letter acronym: PSR.

Here’s why it’s important, and who specifically it’s enormously important to this year.

What’s the craic with PSR then?

PSR – or profit and sustainability rules – are the Premier League’s attempt to exert some control over the more lunatic end of club spending and curb the craziness in the name of fairness. Or, if you’re Newcastle, a very annoying means by which to deny your club’s God-given right to global domination.

In simple terms, they are rules that limit clubs’ financial losses over a rolling three-year period. The headline number is that clubs can’t lose more than £105m across any three-year period.

But that headline number is broadly meaningless in reality. Unless you are actually a football club’s accountant, there’s very little point getting bogged down in specific numbers because they ultimately end up no more than guesses. Not all club expenditure counts towards PSR calculations, and there are all manner of deductions and allowances that come into play.

Things like having a Tier 1 academy constitutes ‘allowable’ expenditure – because those things are not cheap to run – while there are also allowable depreciation costs for things like infrastructure. Spurs, for instance, have a huge amount of allowable costs on the stadium.

So we’re not dealing with specific numbers here – because we don’t know them and nor does anybody else not directly involved – but ballpark, vaguer yet for us and you more important ‘are they in the sh*t or not?’ estimates.

A very obvious but very important point to add about PSR rules is that, while still flawed and loophole-ridden, they are also rules that have shown they have teeth. Both Nottingham Forest and Everton received points deductions in 2023/24 and last summer several teams were involved in a frantic last-ditch back-scratching circle-jerk of mutually beneficial transfers that allowed them to scrape inside their limits.

How do those transfers work, then? Surely you can’t spend your way out of financial loss?

It’s our old friend amortisation. You know, that very standard thing that is sanctity-of-the-game-threatening loophole exploitation when Chelsea do it, shrugged off when everyone else does it, and arch, genius-level transfer machination when brilliant and clever Liverpool so brilliantly and cleverly do it that allows you to spread the cost of expenditure over a long period while the entirety of any incomings get whacked straight in that year’s books.

Again, trying to keep it simple for our own sanity as much as yours, if you sell a player you can lob that entire wedge of cash in that year’s accounts. If you buy a player you can spread that loss across the length of the player’s contract or five years, whichever is the shorter. So if, say, a pair of clubs buy a player off each other for £30m, both can potentially record a £24m ‘profit’ in that year’s accounts. And then just worry about future years’ accounts in the, well, future.

Why is June 30 so important for PSR?

Because for the vast majority of clubs, that marks the end of the 2024/25 accounting period and the point at which their sums must add up acceptably for the Premier League’s number-crunchers.

The exceptions are Arsenal, Liverpool and West Ham – for whom ‘deadline day’ was May 31 – and Burnley and Sunderland on July 31.

But ‘deadline day’ is an accurate name for it. PSR has absolutely created a de facto second transfer deadline much earlier in the summer for any club that finds itself close to the edge when the calculators come out. And there are no deal sheets here if you miss it.

Is that earlier reporting date why Liverpool can keep spending all this lovely, lovely money this summer?

Not really. What we’re absolutely not going to do here is start talking about how much anyone can spend. And urge you to be very suspicious of anyone who does, because they’ve either pored over three years’ worth of complex and deathly dull financial reports, or they are lying, or they are guessing. This holds doubly true if they mention ‘war chests’.

But what we can do is have a decent stab at working out which clubs are in meaningful PSR danger and which clubs have loads of wriggle room. Liverpool have loads of wriggle room, even after a £57m pre-tax loss in 23/24.

The Athletic estimate Liverpool could afford a £75m loss in 24/25 and remain PSR compliant. While we don’t yet know their 24/25 results, it’s far likelier they turned a profit if anything on the back of booming Premier League and Champions League revenues and player-sale profits.

It’s never going to be quite as simple as ‘a team that spends very little money one summer will be able to spend lots and lots the following summer’, but when a team of Liverpool’s size does as little buying as they did in the summer of 2024, it does inevitably raise the chances of them having significant spending power the following year. As we are now seeing.

While some of the coverage has been a bit mad in its back-slapping praise of just how clever Liverpool are, it’s also likely true that amortisation means the sales of your Kellehers and Quansahs will cover this summer’s book expenditure on your Wirtzes and Frimpongs.

Who else is sitting pretty with regard to PSR, then? Who else is a veritable Scrooge McDuck swimming in a huge vault of transfer warchest cash?

What have we said about warchests? And the truth is, boringly… most teams. Most of the Premier League clubs have plenty of wriggle room this time around, while even those familiar faces who might have a few nerves should mostly be fine without needing too many shenanigans this time. Mostly.

Even Chelsea?

Especially Chelsea, at least domestically. They have carved out one of the largest PSR headrooms of everyone via the ingenious tactic of selling all sorts of things – hotels, car parks, their actual women’s team – to themselves.

Okay, that’s slightly mischievous on our part, but only slightly. What they’ve technically done with those things is ‘intra-group sales’. That is, selling things from one company within their owners’ portfolio of companies to another. It’s a fairly obvious trick, but one that is very much allowed by Premier League PSR.

Where things are different is in regard to European competition. UEFA doesn’t allow such intra-group machinations to count, and Chelsea are already in talks over a settlement for being in breach in 2023/24.

You might remember a bit of talk early last summer about Chelsea not even taking up their Conference League place. That was always a bit melodramatic, but this was why: it was never a competition that was going to make them any money, and it exposed them once again to UEFA’s harsher PSR rulebook.

Being in the Champions League again, as they will be in 2025/26, is obviously going to hit different for both their Premier League and UEFA numbers given the vast financial rewards on offer there.

Is any Premier League club in danger of a PSR points deduction this time?

Only one club looks in serious danger. Aston Villa.

There will be some nervous number bods doing some big sums at usual suspects such as Newcastle, Leeds and Everton but they should all be okay without having to do anything too dramatic this week, even if a cheeky player sale before June 30 would ease any lingering concerns altogether.

Burnley are the only team whose current financial situation means they likely need to actually turn a profit this year to avoid PSR headaches, but again they should be okay. They have until July 31 anyway, so there’s not the immediacy of concern, and one thing that does help promoted clubs when still under the auspices of the Football League’s PSR rules – as Burnley will be until the end of July – is that they are allowed to push any promotion-based bonuses paid out into next year’s accounts.

We absolutely wouldn’t rule out any of those teams doing a bit of mutually-beneficial business amongst themselves over the coming days, but it’s unlikely to be as widespread and blatant as it was last summer, when around £250m was spent on players in the last four days of June and almost all of it between the clubs at risk of PSR breaches –Villa, Chelsea, Leicester, Newcastle, Everton and Nottingham Forest.

Superstars Tim Iroegbunam and Lewis Dobbin were exchanged in separate deals between Everton and Villa for a reported £9m each. Villa sold the teenager Omari Kellyman to Chelsea for a reported £19m, with the Dutch defender Ian Maatsen moving the other way for £37.5m. Forest spent more than £30m on Newcastle’s 21-year-old midfielder Elliot Anderson while Chelsea completed the signing of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall for £30m from Leicester.

None of those deals broke any rules, but the timing and nature of them all was certainly convenient for everyone involved.

Nothing much like that is likely to happen this summer, though, with only one club in serious peril.

And for Villa, being the only club in serious PSR strife is obviously a tricky spot to find yourself in, not least because there might not be anyone else out there for them to do summer 24-style business with.

The last-day defeat at Manchester United that cost them a place in next season’s Champions League could be hugely costly in more ways than one for Villa, who now lose out on the guaranteed cash injection that comes with qualification while still finding themselves needing to comply with UEFA’s harsher rules as they head for the Europa League.

The money from last season’s Champions League run will help them hit their June 30 target, at least, as will some hefty player sales – Moussa Diaby, Jhon Duran and the like.

But the fact Villa continued spending and committing to big wages for loan stars Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio back in January was all great fun and tremendously exciting, but may mean some chickens coming home to roost this week.

We would only be guessing at the actual number Villa have to hit by June 30, but a club that has officially lost over £200m over the last two seasons will only be able to lose a tiny fraction of that this time around even after all manner of deductions and allowances are factored in.

So how do Aston Villa solve that?

Sell some players, basically. They are fairly obviously fairly actively trying to offload Leon Bailey, but there is serious potential for someone out there to land a Morgan Rogers or Ollie Watkins-shaped bargain in the next few days if Villa have to hit the panic button.

And while a summer 2024 circle-jerk looks deeply unlikely, absolutely do not rule out a couple of deals involving Villa and one or more of the clubs in the ‘should be fine, but it’s tight’ pile; your Evertons, your Newcastles, the Leeds Uniteds of this world.

But the headline position is likely this: Aston Villa are the one club in serious need of being proactive sellers over the days ahead.