PSV boss names unlikely Arsenal man a ‘big, big talent’ after UCL stalemate

PSV Eindhoven boss Peter Bosz has stated you “don’t need to be a scientist” to see Kai Havertz is a “big, big talent” after facing Arsenal in the Champions League.

The move from Chelsea to Arsenal has not brought Havertz immediate success. While he’s playing regular football for a side who are second in the Premier League and have progressed to the Champions League knockout stages, the German is hardly starring.

A move into the heart of the midfield raised eyebrows, as it largely takes away the ability to score goals for a man who’s played half his career up top.

Indeed, he’s bagged just four times in all competitions, one of which coming from the penalty spot when two players above him in the pecking order were still on the field.

Most of those goals have come in the last month, suggesting he’s reaching the level the Gunners want him to be at.

While he’s not at that level yet, PSV boss Bosz hailed Havertz for his qualities after facing him in the Champions League.

“You don’t need to be a scientist in football to see this was a big, big talent. Absolutely. He is really a modest guy… An outstanding, outstanding player,” he said, quoted by The Telegraph’s Sam Dean.

The reference is not as much regarding his performance in the game as his general quality as a football player. Indeed, Havertz didn’t set the game alight, but Bosz is clear in that he believes there’s a top asset in there.

At 24 years of age, and playing for one of world football’s best sides at the moment, Havertz is sure to improve. He’s on the right track anyway, and will hope he can continue to show that improvement, while ideally having a bit more of an impact in terms of goals and assists.

