PSV v Arsenal predicted line-ups, how to watch, referee and stats

Arsenal head to PSV in the last 16 of the Champions League

With Arsenal’s Premier League title hopes waning, the Gunners turn their attention to the one competition they can still win – the Champions League. It all starts with a tasty trip to Eindhoven this Tuesday night (8pm).

You have to feel for Arsenal fans. Their dreams of major success at the start of the season have been replaced with pure frustration as we head into the final three months of the campaign.

The Gunners are out of the FA Cup, out of the EFL Cup, 13 points behind Liverpool in the Premier League table and have the prospect of a trophyless season staring them dead in the face.

Their best chance of silverware would appear to be the Champions League (though some say they have ‘absolutely no chance’) and the Gunners will be looking to make a solid start in the knockout stage when they travel to Eindhoven for a date with PSV.

And Arsenal are the big favourites to win this tie, having won their last four games in the Champions League, scoring 13 goals in the process.

What’s more, they’ve only lost one of their last 14 games against Dutch sides in the competition.

You also have to take into consideration PSV’s recent dip in form. The Eredivisie side have won just one of their last six games across all competitions and head into Tuesday’s match on the back of a 3-2 defeat to the Go Ahead Eagles.

Bearing all that in mind, Arsenal will certainly fancy their chances of making a strong start in the Netherlands.

PSV Eindhoven team news

PSV head into Tuesday’s match without Malik Tillman. The USA international has scored 11 goals for the club this season but misses out due to a leg injury.

Forward Ricardo Pepi, who has chipped in with 17 goals in 28 appearances for PSV this season, will also be on the sidelines with a knee problem.

Teenage winger Esmir Bajraktarevic has an unspecified problem and will play no part in the first leg, while defender Mauro Junior remains a doubt.

PSV skipper Luuk de Jong, on the other hand, is expected to start in what will be his 50th Champions League outing. He will become just the fifth Dutch striker to hit that figure.

PSV Eindhoven predicted line-up

Benitez – Ledezma, Flamingo, Boscagli, Malacia – Veerman, Schouten – Bakayoko, Saibari, Lang – De Jong

Arsenal team news

Not much has changed for Arsenal in the injury department as they continue to miss some of their biggest stars.

Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli all remain on the sidelines with hamstring problems.

Gabriel Jesus, who has an ACL injury, and Takehiro Tomiyasu, who is out with a knee injury, both face a long road to full fitness.

The one piece of good news for Arteta is the return of Myles Lewis-Skelly. The youngster missed out last time out due to a domestic suspension, but he is expected to be thrown back into action against PSV.

Arsenal predicted line-up

Raya – Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly – Odegaard, Partey, Rice – Nwaneri, Merino, Trossard

PSV v Arsenal: How to watch and listen

Fans can watch this Champions League encounter live on Amazon Prime Video. Radio coverage will be available on BBC Radio 5 Live.

PSV v Arsenal stats

Arsenal are winless in their last four away matches against Dutch clubs.

Arsenal were eliminated by PSV in the last-16 stage of the 2006/07 Champions League campaign.

The two teams met in the group stage of this competition last season, with Arsenal winning 4-0 at home and drawing 1-1 away.

Arsenal have won each of their last four games in the Champions League, scoring 13 goals and conceding twice in the process.

PSV v Arsenal referee stats

Spaniard Jesus Gil Manzano will be the man in the middle this Tuesday night.

His last Champions League match was at Celtic Park last month as the Scots narrowly lost to Bayern Munich 2-1.

Manzano averages 3.6 bookings a match in the Champions League, which is less than half his 6.7 average in La Liga.

The Spaniard is yet to send anyone off in a European competition this season, though he has pulled out the red card six times in La Liga.

PSV v Arsenal odds and tips

Arsenal are evens favourites at the time of writing to win the first leg, with PSV priced at 11/4 and the draw at 12/5.

PSV will fancy their chances given the Gunners’ disastrous week, but Mikel Arteta’s team have still only lost six games in 90 minutes this season – and three of them have come against Newcastle.

Even with some key players missing, Arteta still has plenty of talent at his disposal and we think that they’ll leave the Netherlands with a draw at least.

Backing them in the Double Chance market at 1/4 isn’t particularly exciting, but we reckon Both Teams to Score is worth considering at 5/6.

Arsenal and PSV have been shut out just once apiece in their last 14 games across all competitions, and that included a 3-2 win for PSV in the league phase against Liverpool, proving they can find a way through even the toughest of defences.

Arsenal have also been scoring regularly in European action, having scored three or more goals on three occasions in the league phase, so it should be a good game to watch.

Cue the 0-0…