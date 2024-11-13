West Ham are interested in signing former Chelsea attacker Christian Pulisic from AC Milan, according to reports.

Pulisic joined Milan from Chelsea in July 2023 after four difficult years at Stamford Bridge.

He scored 26 goals and made 19 assists in 145 appearances for the Premier League giants, winning the Champions League in 2021.

Since moving to Italy, the United States captain has been fantastic. He has 38 goal contributions in 65 appearances for them.

Pulisic might not be in Milan for much longer with West Ham reportedly keen on bringing him back to London.

Pulisic to return to England with West Ham?

According to reports in Spain, Pulisic ‘could be living his last moments at the Italian club’ after the Hammers ‘turned their attention’ to him.

It is claimed that a return to England ‘is something that both the player and the clubs involved could be seriously considering’.

West Ham want to sign a new attacker ‘that will allow them to make a leap in quality’ and believe Pulisic is a ‘perfect’ signing.

Milan are obviously reluctant to sell the 26-year-old, whose future ‘depends on multiple factors’, mainly the Irons’ ability to make both player and club a ‘convincing’ offer.

West Ham: Fullkrug exit talk not true – reports

Meanwhile, West Ham reportedly have no intention of selling summer signing Niclas Fullkrug in the January transfer window.

The Londoners paid around £25million to sign Fullkrug from Borussia Dortmund in the summer but the German international has not played since late August due to an Achilles injury.

The 31-year-old is still waiting for his first Hammers goal having drawn a blank in four matches this season.

According to reports in Germany, talk of an exit in the winter window are nonsense, despite ‘increasing suggestions’ he will be moved on after six months.

‘No such signs’ suggest this is the case and West Ham are fully behind Fullkrug, who is focused on proving himself in the Premier League.

Several big-money strikers have struggled at West Ham over the years yet been successful after leaving.

Sebastien Haller comes to mind. The Ivorian joined the Hammers for a club-record £45m in 2019 and scored 14 in 54 for the English club before going on to become a roaring success at Borussia Dortmund.

Julen Lopetegui will hope Fullkrug is fit in time for his side’s trip to Newcastle United after the international break with Michail Antonio representing Jamaica and likely to return bloody knackered.

