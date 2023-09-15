Pundit is adamant Chelsea star will be tempted by Real Madrid move as ‘tough decision’ needs to be made

Former Chelsea defender Glen Johnson thinks that Reece James will be tempted by a move to Real Madrid as the speculation continues to ramp up.

While James has had a tough time of late because of injuries, he is arguably one of the best full-backs in the world when fully fit.

Mauricio Pochettino obviously has big things in mind for James as the 23-year-old was handed the captain’s armband this summer.

James did look bright in Chelsea’s season opener against Liverpool, but he sustained a hamstring injury in that game which has kept him sidelined since.

While the 23-year-old hasn’t got many minutes under his belt of late, Real Madrid are said to be weighing up a move for him in 2024.

As Dani Carvajal isn’t getting any younger, the Spanish giants are now on the lookout for a younger alternative at right-back.

James is undoubtedly committed to life at Stamford Bridge, but Johnson thinks that the defender could have his head turned by Real Madrid.

“Maybe Chelsea made him captain because of Real Madrid’s interest in him,” Johnson told GGRecon.

“Any player’s going to be interested in joining Real Madrid and anybody who says they’re not are lying. I’m not necessarily saying that I believe Reece wants to leave the club, but I believe he would be interested in the move because the Galácticos wanting you is a very flattering thing.

“Reece obviously loves Chelsea and I believe it would be a very tough decision for him to leave. If the club wants to compete with the best teams in the world, then you can’t allow your best players to move to Real Madrid.”

In the absence of James, Malo Gusto has stepped up to the plate and has impressed at right-wing back. The defender had a fine performance against Luton Town as he produced two assists.

Johnson has been impressed with the French defender, but he thinks it is too early to be talking about him as a potential successor to James.

“It’s a bit too early to say,” Johnson added. “From what I’ve seen of him, he’s very technically gifted and quick, but I’ve not seen enough of him to say that if Reece James left Chelsea in the near future, that Malo would seamlessly fill the void.

“You see a lot of players come to the Premier League, play ten games and you never see them again, so you can never predict what’s going to happen.

“However, it looks like Malo has a lot of potential but is he going to be the next Reece? Time will tell. Right now, he certainly looks as if he’s going to be a good player.”

