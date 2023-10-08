Pundit bashes ‘useless’ Man Utd, picks on half the side for ‘doing a lap of honour’

Gabby Agbonlahor believes Manchester United “should be apologising” to fans rather than doing a lap of honour after their “useless” performance against Brentford.

United somehow came away from their Premier League fixture against the Bees with three points. After 90 minutes had passed, they were 1-0 down, and looked to be heading for a certain loss.

However, the introduction of Scott McTominay from the bench a few minutes earlier changed the course of the game.

The midfielder bagged two goals in stoppage time to snatch the win. He suggested that was a result of having it drilled into him to “never give up” by the club from a young age.

While that gave them the win, Agbonlahor detailed how fans were not happy throughout the game, and he feels that was with good reason.

“We were watching the game and we watched it with all of the staff in the talkSPORT studios and Manchester United looked absolutely useless,” he said on talkSPORT.

“They were booed off at half time, Casemiro was dragged off for another poor performance, [Mason] Mount off at 62 minutes, [Marcus] Rashford off at 62 minutes, not good enough.”

Agbonlahor then picked out six United players who he feels should have been saying sorry to the fans for enduring the performance, rather than basking in the win at the final whistle.

“[Bruno] Fernandes, Rashford, Mount, Casemiro, [Sofyan] Amrabat and [Andre] Onana all should have been walking off that pitch with their heads down in shame, not doing a lap of honour,” Agbonlahor added.

“They did a lap of honour like they’d won the Champions League at Old Trafford, a lap of honour!

“They should be apologising to the fans because the fans aren’t stupid.”

He continued to suggest that rather than United winning the game, it was more a case that they were gifted it.

“They know that the result is papering over the cracks because they were awful today and they got away with one thanks to horrendous goalkeeping,” Agbonlahor said.

READ MORE: Schmeichel blasts Ten Hag treatment of Man Utd hero after victory over Brentford