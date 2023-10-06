Pundit details ‘terrible’ treatment that is weighing Rashford down at Man Utd currently

Frank McAvennie has detailed his belief that people “having a go at” Marcus Rashford are the reason he is not currently performing for Manchester United.

Rashford was one of the best players in the Premier League last season. In fact, it was one of, if not the, best season he’s had in his career.

Following a season in which he wildly underperformed, the forward hit the heights again last term, bagging 17 league goals, alongside five assists – only five players bettered that tally.

This term, though, the Englishman seems to have regressed way below those standards and, along with the rest of the United team, is struggling for form.

He’s scored just once in seven league games, with United 10th in the league.

McAvennie believes his struggles are as a result of negative comments being thrown at him from a number of outside sources.

“Everyone is moaning about Rashford about how he does not shoot and he does not pass,” McAvennie told Football Insider.

“The other night he was through on goal and he passes when he should have shot. That is because it is getting into his head and people are having a go at him.

“It is terrible. If you have got a lot going on in your head then you are not going to score.”

Last season, United fans were obviously happier than they are now because they were in a better position, finishing third in the league, as well as winning the League Cup.

It’s fair enough that they’re demonstrating their unhappiness at the side not performing to that standard now. As such, unless Rashford comes good again, he’ll have people on his back.

Unfortunately for him, that’s a consequence of professional sport, and it’s never going to stop. As such, whether or not people having a go at him is the reason he’s underperforming, he needs to work past that.

The season before last, United fans were very unhappy, and between then and last term, something obviously changed for the better both with Rashford and the rest of the side.

With that being said, the forward is capable of turning things around, so he needs to be able to do that.

