Pundit details ‘unbelievable’ ascent for Newcastle youngster who’s done ‘incredibly well’

Chris Waddle feels the ascent of Lewis Miley which has led to him starting in seven consecutive games must have been an “unbelievable” feeling and the Newcastle midfielder has done “incredibly well.”

Miley, 17, only made his senior debut for the Magpies last season, in a 14-minute outing against Chelsea on the final day of the season. His rise has been meteoric since then, leading to starts against Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan in the Champions League.

Sandro Tonali’s ban, coupled with the injuries of Elliot Anderson and Joe Willock have meant Newcastle are light in midfield.

As such, Miley has had to step up, starting each of the last seven games in all competitions. That included the two aforementioned Champions League games, as well as league matches against big sides Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham.

Miley has assisted twice so far this term, against the Blues and Milan. Former Magpies man Waddle was on commentary for BBC 5 Live in the latter of those games, and hailed the midfielder for his growth, suggesting it must feel great for him.

“Miley has come into this team and done everything that has been asked of him. A good footballer, a lot to learn, but he is going the right way. It will be interesting to see how he develops,” Waddle said.

“Fair play to the lad, [it] must have been unbelievable to not only to get a game but to play seven in a row. He’s done incredibly well.”

It will certainly be interesting to see what happens when there’s a full cohort back available in midfield. Miley has shown he’s up to the level, but four of the games he’s started have been lost and another has been drawn.

That said, while those results are by no means his fault, Eddie Howe might favour playing a more experienced player, or looking to the transfer market in January to ensure results pick up.

It’s been reported that Jose Mourinho could be in the wings waiting to take his job if poor results are to continue, so the manager will be looking to do his all to ensure things get back on track for Newcastle.

