A pundit claims he’s “hearing” Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is “definitely going” to leave the Premier League giants next year when his contract expires.

Salah is in the final year of his contract as his current deal expires at the end of this season. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk are in the same boat so their futures are also in doubt.

The Egypt international has made a great start to the season as he’s grabbed four goals and four assists in his seven appearances for Liverpool across all competitions.

After Liverpool’s 3-0 win against Manchester United last month, Salah intimated that he is yet to begin talks with club chiefs over a contract extension.

It has been reported that he would prefer to stick with Liverpool, but it remains to be seen whether he will pen a contract extension.

In recent windows, Salah has been heavily linked with the Saudi Pro League and Al-Ittihad reportedly failed with a £150m bid during the 2023 summer transfer window.

Former Aston Villa forward Gabby Agbonlahor of all people claims he has inside information about Salah, who is supposedly “definitely going” to leave Liverpool.

“I know Salah’s going. I’ve got a source that told me Salah’s definitely going,” Agbonlahor said on talkSPORT.

Presenter Alan Brazil then asked where Salah is going next. To which, Agbonlahor responded: “Saudi, on a record contract.

“I’m hearing that he will earn more than [Cristiano] Ronaldo, he’ll be the face of the football over there. You can’t turn that down if you’re Mo Salah. He’s done everything at Liverpool hasn’t he?”

Mark Lawrenson meanwhile reckons Alexander-Arnold is going to leave Liverpool as he will be “attracted to playing at Real Madrid”.

“I think Trent Alexander-Arnold is most definitely up there with the best Premier League right backs of all time when he’s in full flow,” Lawrenson said.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen a better right back in terms of delivering the ball to players. He probably isn’t among the best defenders in the world, but it doesn’t really matter because he just sees passes that other players can’t – that ball into Mohamed Salah in the first game of the season against Ipswich was unbelievable.

“However, I don’t think Trent will be at the club at the start of next season – I can see him being attracted to playing at Real Madrid.

“He has an England teammate in Jude Bellingham there and I can see him playing for them next season. If you really wanted to stay at Liverpool, then would you not have signed your contract by now?

“I think that goes for all three of Liverpool’s players who are out of contract next summer – Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah too.

“They’re just waiting to see what will happen, but for me, Trent probably wants to go and play somewhere on the continent. I don’t think he’ll turn down the opportunity to play for Real Madrid.”