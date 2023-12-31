Pundit names the three ‘best of the best’ in PL; Aston Villa man alongside Arsenal, Man City stars

Former Manchester City man Nedum Onouha has placed Douglas Luiz alongside Declan Rice and Rodri as the “best of the best” Premier League midfielders this season.

In terms of genuine central midfielders, only Abdoulaye Doucoure has outscored Douglas Luiz in the Premier League this season. The Villa man is level with attackers Evan Ferguson and Julian Alvarez.

It’s of little surprise, given his top performances have seen him score six goals, provide three assists and help Villa to second in the league, that Arsenal and City are reportedly after him.

The top two Premier League sides from last season have elite midfielders of their own in Rice and Rodri, and former City man Onouha thinks Luiz has been on their level in this campaign.

“For me, Rodri, Declan Rice and Douglas Luiz have been the best of the best in midfield this season,” Onouha said on Final Score.

It’s high praise for the Brazilian to be placed alongside those midfielders. Rodri’s won three Premier League titles and a Champions League during his time with City, and Rice has won the Europa Conference League and commanded a £105million fee, and has lived up to it.

That suggests that if Luiz was to move on at any point – though Villa are adamant that they won’t be selling any time soon – he might well be worth a similar fee.

It also tells the two clubs tracking Luiz that they’re right to be on his tail. Whether he’d fit into either of City or Arsenal’s sides given the midfielders they already have is another question, but he certainly has the quality to play for either of them.

But for the moment, Villa are reaping the rewards of Luiz’s form, and will hope that continues over the next few years, when they could have a crack at the Champions League if they remain where they are in the league now.

