Pundit ponders whether big Arsenal striker transfer is coming; big consequences for Nketiah

Paul Robinson has admitted he would be “very surprised” if Arsenal did any big business in January, but pondered whether a big striker transfer that would drive Eddie Nketiah out may be coming.

Arsenal have been linked with a number of top strikers over the last few months. Ivan Toney heads the list, but Viktor Gyokeres and Victor Osimhen’s names are both floating around.

Kevin Campbell has suggested that some players should be sold in order to fund a move for Toney. It’s also been suggested Nketiah could depart.

However, former Premier League goalkeeper Robinson does not feel there will be any big moves at the Emirates in January, and thinks the striker is content being at Arsenal.

“I think he’s quite happy being a part of a squad that’s winning,” Robinson told Football Insider.

“When you look at the amount of games he plays and the fact that Arsenal are competing in the league, the cup competitions and the Champions League.

“He’s started 12 games this season. People think he doesn’t start or play many games. To be at the top of the Premier League, as Arsenal are, you need a strong squad and you need players like Nketiah.

“I’d be very surprised if Arsenal were interested in doing any kind of business this January. Does that mean they’re signing a 20-goal-a-season man?”

Indeed, selling Nketiah would open up a space for another striker, and the funds the Gunners would receive would surely help to go towards a decent one.

While Robinson feels the Englishman would be the person to leave if a new striker was signed, he doesn’t see it happening if Nketiah has the choice.

“If they get another striker in January, then Nketiah is the one you’d think would look to progress his career elsewhere,” Robinson said.

“Gabriel Jesus would stay, but I can’t see Nketiah going anywhere.”

That said, if Arsenal were to accept an offer, that would show him he’s not wanted, and he might then change his view. It remains to be seen whether or not that will happen, with the Gunners seemingly on the hunt for new forward talent.

