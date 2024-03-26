Pundit reveals top boss has ‘decided on Liverpool’ but there’s still a chance move ‘goes wrong’

Richard Keys has revealed that he has heard Xabi Alonso has “decided on Liverpool” as his next destination, but he suggests there’s always a potential for big deals such as this one to “go wrong.”

Liverpool are on the lookout for a new manager due to Jurgen Klopp announcing in January that he’ll be leaving the club at the end of the season. He’s been in charge for nine years and has had a lot of success, including Champions League and Premier League triumphs.

The German will be a tough act for anybody to follow, and as such, the Reds will want to get the very best replacement possible for him.

Their eyes are firmly on Bayer Leverkusen boss Alonso, who played for Liverpool, and has won a Champions League with them. He looks set to lead Leverkusen to their first-ever Bundesliga trophy this season.

Indeed, his club are 10 points clear of serial winners Bayern Munich, and they have not lost a game in the league, or in any other competition, all season.

While there are conflicting reports, with one of late suggesting Alonso is “only focussed” on winning trophies with Leverkusen, Keys has revealed he’s been told the manager has decided on becoming the next Liverpool boss, though that does not necessarily mean he will end up there.

“As I always say when I share news like this – these big deals can always go wrong,” Keys said in his blog.

“There’s a lot to go wrong when they’re blue riband, whether it’s a player or coach/manager involved, but my information is that Alonso has decided on Liverpool.”

It has been reported a compensation package worth at least £13million will have to be paid to Leverkusen if Liverpool are to secure the services of Alonso, given he’s contracted until 2026.

That should not be a difficult fee to come up with, so that should not prove a roadblock. There remains interest from other big sides, though, so while Alonso is said to have decided on Liverpool, it does not seem as if he’s given his word yet.

As such, he could still be convinced to move to another club.

