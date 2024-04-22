Antony has been blasted after he appeared to cup his ears at Coventry City’s players following Manchester United’s win in the FA Cup semi-finals.

Man Utd looked to be cruising towards another FA Cup final after they were the runners-up of last season’s competition.

Facing Championship side Coventry City, the Red Devils had a 3-0 lead with half an hour to go after goals from Scott McTominay, Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes.

Ex-Everton striker Ellis Simms netted what looked to be a consolation with 20 minutes remaining but this goal sparked a remarkable late comeback. A deflected Callum O’Hare strike and stoppage time penalty from Haji Wright saw Coventry take the tie into extra-time.

Coventry appeared to have won it at the end of extra-time as Victor Torp found the net but his goal was ruled out by VAR for offside. The game was settled by a penalty shootout and Man Utd won 4-2 to sneak through to the FA Cup final.

Man Utd’s capitulation has likely hammered another nail in Erik ten Hag’s coffin with co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe likely to replace the Dutchman ahead of next season.

Most Man Utd players and supporters were subdued after their win on penalties but Antony appeared to look at Coventry City players and cup his ears as he ran towards Rasmus Hojlund after the striker netted the decisive spot-kick.

In all walks of life, we have a choice to be a good or a bad person. Don’t be like Antony. pic.twitter.com/HzHFVrHQHZ — Gav (@DeFiGav) April 21, 2024

In response to Antony’s act, ex-Premier League striker Gabby Agbonlahor hit out at the Brazil international.

“Antony cups his ears as he celebrates in front of Coventry players?” Agbonlahor tweeted.

“Is this guy the most shameless flop ever to grace our beautiful league? Shame on you Antony, you wouldn’t even start for Coventry you prat.”

During an appearance on talkSPORT, presenter Jeff Stelling also hit out at Antony when comparing his post-match reaction to how Harry Maguire acted.

He said: “Harry Maguire’s brilliant and dignified reaction at the full-time whistle with the Coventry players and Antony’s terrible, undignified celebration.”

Man Utd legend Roy Keane was unsurprisingly far from pleased with his former club after the game as they were “almost embarrassed to win at the end”.

“They had the game won at 3-0 and they were almost embarrassed to win at the end, but listen, they’re in the cup final and got the job done,” Keane said on ITV.

“Every time I see this United team I don’t like what I see.

“They’re hard to like and just play in moments and after the game they talk about leadership and characters – I don’t see any of that in this group.

“Team management when you’re 3-0 up – you don’t give a Championship team any sort of hope that they can get back into the game, but that’s what they do.

“They give up chances, they give up goals and they’ve done it all season so I don’t know why we’re that surprised but my goodness they rode their luck at the end.”