Former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara wants Ange Postecoglou to replace Dejan Kulusevski with Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise.

Olise has been in outstanding form under Eagles boss Oliver Glasner, scoring four and assisting two in his last five Premier League appearances.

He has been strongly linked with a summer transfer, with interest coming from Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City, to name a few.

The 22-year-old would be an excellent signing for any of the Premier League’s ‘Big Six’ and former Big Brother contestant O’Hara says he “would snap your hand off for him”. You’ve been warned.

O’Hara adds that he would happily get rid of winger Kulusevski to welcome the young Frenchman.

“[Ebere] Eze, I love watching him, but Olise, for me, star player. Good player. He glides past people. Obviously, [Jean-Philippe] Mateta, up front, he is banging in goals, but them two, mate,” he told talkSPORT (quotes via TEAMtalk).

“He is going to end up at the top. I know Palace would try to keep hold of him as much as they can.

“I would snap your hand off for him. Kulusevski, see you later.”

Meanwhile, Olise’s Crystal Palace team-mate Joachim Andersen has described the ex-Reading youngster as a “crazy player” after Saturday’s 3-1 win at Wolves.

Five days on from his two-goal, man-of-the-match performance in Palace’s 4-0 home victory over Manchester United, Olise opened the scoring at Molineux with a fine curling finish in the 26th minute.

Olise now has 10 goals – and five assists – in 18 Premier League appearances this season, and Palace defender Andersen said in quotes on the club’s official website: “Imagine if he played all 37 games! Then he would have scored 20-25 goals if he was playing like this.

“He’s a crazy player and we’re lucky to have him, and hopefully he will score again next weekend (when Palace conclude their season at home against Aston Villa).”

It was a fifth win in six games for Palace – who had Naouirou Ahamada sent off in the 85th minute – and they are up to 12th in the table.

Mateta now has 13 league goals for the campaign, 10 of which have come in the 12 games Palace have had so far under boss Oliver Glasner, while Eze has nine.

Andersen added: “At the moment, we have a lot of confidence and everyone is working so hard, which makes it so much easier for everyone and that makes it so hard to play against us.

“The way we press, the way we are so compact, everyone is squeezing up, there’s a short distance between the lines. It’s really good, and then we have some really good players who can finish off the attacks.”

Palace leapfrogged Wolves in the table. While the midlands outfit have the same amount of points as the Londoners (46), it has been a contrasting last few games of the campaign for them, with a trip to Liverpool still to come.

