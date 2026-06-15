Alan Shearer is one of a number of top pundits who have been left shocked by reports that England boss Thomas Tuchel will not include Marc Guehi in the Three Lions’ World Cup opener against Croatia on Wednesday evening.

Tuchel’s side start their World Cup campaign with a tough clash against their Group L rivals in Dallas before games against Ghana and then Panama.

England are the third favourites for the competition, as they look end their 60-year wait for a major tournament win, having reached the last two European Championship finals and the semis of the World Cup in 2018 before being knocked out in the last eight four years ago.

The Three Lions turned to Tuchel after failing to take that final step under Sir Gareth Southgate, but it appears the German is already causing a stir ahead England’s opening contest.

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It’s being widely reported that Tuchel is ready to snub Guehi for the World Cup opener and partner John Stones with Ezri Konsa in defence, as he wants more of an imposing central defensive pairing that can also be a bigger set-piece threat.

Guehi was one of England’s best players at Euro 2024 and travelled to North America off the back of a brilliant season for Crystal Palace and then Manchester City.

While Konsa also impressed for Aston Villa, helping Unai Emery’s side win the Europa League, the fact that Stones hardly featured in his final season for Man City has left many observers baffled by the pairing Tuchel is set to put out for the first game.

“Judging by the reports, if you believe them, it looks like it’s going to be John Stones and Ezri Konsa so Marc Guehi would be the one to miss out,” Shearer said on The Rest is Football.

“I would start Guehi and Konsa, just because of Stones’ lack of football, he didn’t play much this season and this is obviously a very important game.

“So I would go with Guehi and Konsa. It will be a big surprise if Guehi is left out, not many people wouldn’t have started Guehi in this first game.”

Landslide vote for Guehi but Tuchel the one that counts

Fellow former England striker Gary Lineker agreed with Shearer’s assessment, adding: “I would certainly start Marc Guehi. If Stones is fit I would start him as well.”

Joe Cole, who won 56 England caps between 2001 and 2010, also said: “Same. For me Marc Guehi is the number one centre half in the squad.

“John Stones is a fantastic player and if he can get to the levels he’s got to before he’s England’s best defender.

“But Guehi was incredible this season. I find it strange that they’re even talking about not playing him.”

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Former England full-back Micah Richards, meanwhile, added that while Guehi should start against Croatia, he also highlighted the fact that Konsa “never lets you down”.

“I would agree with you guys,” he said. “I’m playing Marc Guehi and John Stones, they compliment each other really well.

“Guehi is good on the ball but he’s also dependable and reads the game really well. For the balance of the team those two would work well.

“Having said that, Ezri Konsa never lets you down. I trust all three of them to be honest but I would go with Guehi and Stones.”