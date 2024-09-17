‘Pure’ Liverpool youngster ‘very much liked’ by Inter Milan should ‘strongly consider’ transfer

Jarell Quansah is 'very much liked' by Inter Milan

Liverpool centre-back Jarell Quansah is reportedly ‘very much liked’ by Inter Milan, and given the ‘pure’ defender is seen as the ideal addition, it’s thought the move should be ‘strongly considered’.

Quansah made 17 appearances at the back for Liverpool in the Premier League last season. He acquitted himself well for a youngster taking his first proper steps at a big club.

They finished third in the league, just seven points behind second-placed Arsenal.

And 21-year-old Quansah’s rapid rise has culminated in interest from a European giant. According to Inter Live, the Liverpool man is ‘very much liked’ by Inter Milan, who romped to the Serie A title last season.

It’s believed Quansah could leave Anfield next summer if he is not played more consistently. Though he impressed in 17 league appearances last term, this season, four games in, the centre-back has played for just 45 minutes.

Inter’s interest in Quansah comes as they feel he is the ‘ideal man to be deployed as a pure centre-back’. Indeed, the club seem to feel he has ‘great technical and physical characteristics’.

And it’s thought that if his playing time does not increase, the transfer ‘should be strongly considered’.

Inter feel they would be able to get the Liverpool man for a small fee. Indeed, it’s stated that ‘he could leave’ for approximately £17million.

That feels quite a low fee for a young player who has started for a Premier League giant, and has made the England national squad already.

That Liverpool would let him go also feels unlikely, as Virgil van Dijk’s future is up in the air, with his contact running down, and Joel Matip left the club in the summer.

That means that Quansah is one of four senior centre-backs in the Reds squad.

