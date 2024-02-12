‘Put up with a lot of sh*t’ – Man Utd man Ten Hag ‘didn’t want’ is showing ‘great character’ in resurgence

Alan Shearer has hailed Harry Maguire as he’s showing “great character” on his resurgence in the Manchester United team after having to “put up with a lot of sh*t”.

Maguire spent last season sidelined for the majority of games. He only featured 16 times in the league, and his eight starts were largely due to injuries to players ahead of him in the pecking order.

He fell a long way from the 38 games he played in his first season with United, and he then had the captaincy that he got not long after that stripped from him before the current campaign.

Maguire looked to be heading to West Ham in the summer, with an agreement in place for the transfer. As such, nobody could have seen this resurgence in a United shirt coming.

The defender remained at Old Trafford after not wanting to leave, and now starts at centre-back on merit, pushing Raphael Varane out of the team at times this season. The Englishman has started 11 league games, a figure that might have been higher had he not injured his groin recently.

He’s started two games in the Premier League since returning from that knock, and was named man of the match in the latest, a 2-1 win over Aston Villa, which helped close the gap between the two sides to five points.

Shearer has been mightily impressed with the defender’s resolute attitude after all he’s gone through at United.

“He’s had to put up with a lot of s**t hasn’t he? Again, while we’re on about attitude and everything else, I think he’s been brilliant you know. It wouldn’t have been easy for him, knowing that the manager probably didn’t want you, didn’t want him as captain,” Shearer said on The Rest Is Football.

“Now he’s back in playing well, shown some great character, really, really great character to go and put in a performance like he did yesterday.”

Indeed, not only is Maguire playing regularly, but he’s deserving of his place as a result of some very good performances this term.

Roy Keane hinted that he was in disagreement of Maguire being given the man of the match award by Gary Neville, suggesting he only gave it to him as he’s a defender, despite Villa managing 23 shots.

However, Keane did state it’s “important” that Maguire is getting back up to speed and getting games in, as he’s a “good, solid, experienced defender.”

READ MORE: Man Utd are BACK…in the Ole Zone where rival fans want them