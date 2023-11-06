Man City ‘tracking progress’ of left-back ‘tipped’ for France call-up with PSG, Bayern, Napoli also keen

Manchester City are one of many European clubs interested in signing Nantes left-back Quentin Merlin, according to reports.

Merlin has impressed in Ligue 1 this season with his side currently eighth in the table.

Able to play as a left-back and left midfield player, the 21-year-old has already played 74 times for Nantes since breaking into the first team in the 2021/22 season.

The French Under-21 international has a similar profile to Manchester City’s Sergio Gomez, but the European champions are interested in signing him nonetheless.

This is according to a report from 90min, where it is claimed that Pep Guardiola’s side are not alone in their desire to sign Merlin.

City and Premier League rivals West Ham are both ‘tracking the progress’ of the young defender, who is being ‘tipped’ to receive a France call-up soon.

Both clubs have sent scouts over to France to watch Merlin in action with Guardiola and David Moyes eager to ‘add depth in left-back’.

Scottish champions Celtic, Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig, Napoli, Paris Saint-Germain, and Lyon are also keeping tabs on Merlin, the report adds.

Under contract until 2026, Merlin is expected to cost a pretty penny. According to Transfermarkt, he is worth €10million (£8.6million).

READ MORE: Who will win the PFA Player of the Year? Salah is second-favourite behind Haaland

Celtic had a strong interest in signing the 21-year-old in the summer but in August, Merlin confirmed he would be staying at Nantes.

“It’s important to keep your head and not get turned by the transfer speculation,” he said.

“I feel I owe Nantes because last season I suffered with a big injury and I still have a lot to learn in football and at the club.

“I also know the Olympics are coming up and I would love to play for France in that. I did ask myself a question of whether I would have a better chance of doing that elsewhere.

“But I quickly came to my senses. I plan to play all this season with Nantes.”

Meanwhile, Manchester City manager Guardiola says he wants players like Jack Grealish to be “angry” if they are not picked.

Grealish’s minutes have been reduced this season following the summer signing of Jeremy Doku and on Saturday against Bournemouth, the Belgian winger had a day to remember, providing four assists and scoring once in a 6-1 win.

Guardiola said: “I want Jack angry and I want him to play good, and then Doku – be angry that he hasn’t played the last two games. This is the way to maintain the consistency at that level.”

Grealish has had a frustrating start to the season after missing a month due to a dead leg, but Guardiola has no doubt he will get back to his best.

“Jack is back,” he said. “The way he played at Old Trafford, to give us more composure and more powers in that position, it was decisive for us.

“We need everyone. There are a lot of games and everyone has to compete.

“As much as Jeremy and Jack perform, and I can play both at the same time, but when they don’t, train better the next day because the moment is coming, and when you are mentally there in the head you will perform well.

“Then we will win games and you will be happy and everyone will be happy. This is what we have to do.”

READ MORE: Premier League winners and losers: Luton, Blades, Howe impress while Fulham, Liverpool, Aguerd flop