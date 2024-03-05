Tottenham ‘interested in’ Arsenal star’s brother as ‘glowing reports’ see Newcastle join race

Quinten Timber and Jurrien Timber face off in an Eredivisie match.

Tottenham want to sign Feyenoord midfielder Quinten Timber, the twin brother of Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber, according to reports.

Both players turn 23 in June, with Jurrien leaving the Netherlands to join the Gunners last summer.

Quinten is still playing in the Eredivisie, however, and is enjoying a wonderful season at Feyenoord.

In 35 appearances this season, the midfielder has scored seven goals and provided as many assists.

Arsenal have actually been linked with their player’s brother in recent months, with several Premier League giants keen.

And it has now been claimed by HITC journalist Graeme Bailey that Tottenham want to sign the twin brother of Gunners defender Timber.

The report says that Spurs are ‘interested in’ signing the ‘very talented’ Dutch midfielder, who ‘could be joining his twin brother in the Premier League’.

Bailey adds that ‘Arsenal have been watching him since last season’ after he stood out during the club’s scouting mission of Jurrien.

Spurs are currently ‘paying close attention to his progress’ but Newcastle United are also keen having been ‘impressed’ by his performances in the Feyenoord midfield.

It is noted that Newcastle have been able to keep an eye on Timber as they track the progress of loan star Yankuba Minteh.

Furthermore, there have been ‘glowing reports’ of Timber’s team-mates Lutsharel Geertruida and Santiago Gimenez.

READ MORE: Newcastle keep Wolves from door, Brighton slump, Liverpool, Spurs and West Ham leave it late

Both Timber brothers have had a different rise in football. They joined Ajax at the age of 13 and Jurrien went on to become a key player for the first team, while Quinten attempted to make a name for himself for Jong Ajax.

Feyenoord signed the latter after one season at hometown club Utrecht and he helped Arne Slot’s side win the Eredivisie title in 2022/23.

Linking up with his brother at the Emirates would be very appealing, but a move to Spurs would be a lot more fun from a neutral point of view, wouldn’t it?

Jurrien Timber has only played once in the Premier League this season after suffering an ACL injury in August.

He is back training and should return to Mikel Arteta’s squad in the coming weeks.

READ NEXT: Arsenal won’t win the Premier League for these five excellent reasons