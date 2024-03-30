QUIZ: Can you name every player with 50+ Premier League assists?

Fifty players have registered 50 or more assists in the Premier League since its inception in 1992 – but how many of them can you name?

We’ve given you 20 minutes, and your clue is the total number of goals they set up for their team-mates. We’ve also included an asterisk to denote whether they’re still actively playing in England’s top flight – but that’s all the clues that you’re getting.

If you fancy another challenge after this, try name the top English goalscorer from every Premier League season.

Try your luck at Planet Football.