QUIZ: Can you name every player with 50+ Premier League assists?
Fifty players have registered 50 or more assists in the Premier League since its inception in 1992 – but how many of them can you name?
We’ve given you 20 minutes, and your clue is the total number of goals they set up for their team-mates. We’ve also included an asterisk to denote whether they’re still actively playing in England’s top flight – but that’s all the clues that you’re getting.
