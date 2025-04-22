After Leeds and Burnley punched their ticket back to the top flight, can you name all 41 teams to have secured a promotion to the Premier League?

Burnley’s 2-1 win over Sheffield United on Monday secured the top two spots in the Championship, with Leeds and the Clarets now eight points clear of the Blades with two games to go.

Next season will be Leeds’ 17th season in the Premier League, and Burnley’s 11th.

They are among 41 clubs to have earned a promotion to the Premier League since the 1992-93 season. Can you name all 41?

Because we’re lovely, we’ve given you the number of seasons each of those clubs have spent in the Premier League up to the current campaign.

But you’ve only got 365 seconds to get all 41 so you should probably get a shift on…

