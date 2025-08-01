Mullin, Barry, Cresswell and Patterson have all been on the move in the EFL.

We know you’ve been following the Premier League comings and goings, but what about the EFL? Let’s see if you’ve been paying attention…

The Football League season kicks off this weekend, with League One and League Two clubs getting their campaigns under way, a week before the Championship clubs are back in action.

There have the plenty of big moves outside the Premier League – we want to know if you have bene keeping up.

We’ve given you 20 players and the clubs they left. All we need in return is the clubs they have joined.

Crack on…

