Rafa Benitez warns Liverpool against ‘social media’ move for Xabi Alonso

Rafael Benitez isn't as convinved as everyone else that Xabi Alonso is perfect for Liverpool.

Rafael Benitez isn’t surprised Xabi Alonso is thriving with Bayer Leverkusen given his tactical awareness as a player, but has warned Liverpool not to select Jurgen Klopp’s replacement based upon a’social media’ clamour.

Alonso is the clear favourite to replace Klopp at Anfield this summer, with Liverpool currently trying everything to lure former sporting director Michael Edwards back to the club to provide the best conditions for a new manager to succeed.

The Spanish boss is also at the top of Bayern Munich’s shortlist to replace Thomas Tuchel at the end of the season, and there’s also a distinct possibility that Alonso will turn both European giants down to remain with Leverkusen, who are on course for an historic treble under his leadership this season.

Benitez, under whom Alonso won the Champions League in 2005, has explained it was evident in the former midfielder’s playing days that he had the tactical acumen to become a top coach, but believes Liverpool need to “see the big picture” and block out the social media noise to select the right person for the job.

“He was clever and analysed,. When you explain things to some players, you have to repeat. Xabi was one who learned quickly,” Benitez said of Alonso, recalling a Champions League quarter-final against Juventus.

“They had Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Alessandro Del Piero up front with Pavel Nedved between the lines. We had to play with three centre-backs. I changed to play 5-3-1-1, with Milan Baros up front, Igor Biscan and Antonio Núñez [in midfield] with Xabi in the middle. I told Xabi: ‘Stay in the middle! Don’t move!’ Because he couldn’t run. ‘Núñez will run! Warnock will run! You stay there! Be sure you protect the centre-backs from Nedved.” Alonso played the role perfectly and Liverpool drew 0-0.

“Tactically we did everything really well but the [key] thing was to recover Xabi quickly to make sure he could play as holding midfielder.

“He’s a big name, good professional, good lad, clever, doing really well so I understand why [Alonso is being linked with Liverpool]. [But] imagine Steven Gerrard was around and doing well. Then it would be: ‘Gerrard!’ With social media everything is going too fast so that people don’t see the big picture.”

