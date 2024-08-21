Rafa Benitez: ‘We couldn’t compete financially with Chelsea and Manchester United’

Rafa Benitez has claimed that Liverpool could not compete financially with Chelsea and Manchester United during his six-year managerial reign at Anfield.

Benitez, who won the Champions League and FA Cup with the club between 2004 and 2010, was speaking on the Stick to Football podcast, brought to you by Sky Bet, when he made the claims about Liverpool’s financial capabilities.

“To replace these kinds of things you need money and say, ‘I’m looking for a player that has this and so and so.’ I was talking to Vidic before he signed for Manchester United, and I knew 100% that he was not coming for us,” Benitez told the panel containing Gary Neville, Roy Keane and Jamie Carragher.

For the full article, please click here.