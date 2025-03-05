Liverpool are reportedly considering a move for AC Milan winger Rafael Leao as they prepare for possible changes in their attacking lineup this summer.

According to TEAMtalk, the Italian club is open to selling Leao for around €100 million, despite his €175 million release clause.

With Barcelona expressing interest in Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez’s future at Anfield uncertain, the Reds could look to Leao as a marquee addition. Mohamed Salah’s contract situation also adds to the uncertainty having under four months left of his current contract making an attacking reshuffle a real possibility for Arne Slot’s side.

Barcelona have already approached Milan regarding a summer transfer for Leao, but their ongoing financial struggles could complicate any potential deal. The La Liga giants are also considering alternative targets, including Diaz and Sporting CP’s Geovany Quenda, while PSG have reportedly shifted their focus to Khvicha Kvaratskhelia instead of Leao.

The 25 year old, is under contract with the Italian club until 2028 and his deal includes a release clause of €175m (£145m, $184m).

The Rosonneri won’t demand that much for his sale, but a bid of around €80m ($84m) would be sufficient for them to even consider an exit.

Milan, facing uncertainty over Champions League qualification, may be forced to offload key players to fund new signings, with left-back Theo Hernandez also expected to leave. This could open the door for Premier League clubs, particularly Liverpool, to make their move.

Leao, 25, has established himself as one of Europe’s most exciting wingers, though his form has dipped slightly this season. He has registered nine goals and eight assists across all competitions for Milan, adding to his impressive career tally of 67 goals and 57 assists in 246 appearances for the Rossoneri.

Meanwhile, Diaz has endured an inconsistent campaign for Liverpool, scoring just twice in his last 10 games. Despite contributing 13 goals and three assists in all competitions, questions remain over his long-term future at Anfield.

With Milan willing to negotiate and Leao reportedly keen on a move to the Premier League, Liverpool could capitalise on the situation if Diaz departs. Whether Barcelona can afford to sign Diaz remains to be seen, but the summer transfer window could bring significant changes to Liverpool’s attack.