Tottenham are focusing their efforts on bringing in a new superstar winger after signing Mateus Fernandes and agreeing a deal for Sandro Tonali, with AC Milan ace Rafael Leao firmly on their radar.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side ambitiously kicked off the window with Fernandes’ arrival for £85million, while an offer worth £100million for Tonali has been accepted by Newcastle.

But Spurs won’t stop there, and they are in the market for a new winger. Man City star Savinho remains of interest, but Milan and Portugal attacker Leao is now emerging as a serious option.

Our friends at TEAMtalk have revealed today that Tottenham hold serious interest in Leao, and new Milan manager Ruben Amorim is prepared to sell him this summer.

The 27-year-old, who is currently starring for Portugal at the World Cup, is ready to take on a new challenge and crucially, ‘Leao is attracted by the prospect of a move to the Premier League and would seriously consider joining Spurs should a deal become possible.’

Manchester United, Arsenal and Barcelona have all been approached by Leao’s representatives too, per TEAMtalk’s report, but they have not made him a priority target.

Spurs are therefore in a strong position to sign Leao should they make a move, and they look primed to do just that.

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Spurs plotting move for Rafael Leao

The report notes that Leao’s willingness to listen to Tottenham’s project is viewed internally as a significant boost.

However, any deal would still require ‘substantial negotiations with Milan,’ who remain determined to secure a major fee for one of their marquee players.

Rival approaches from Man Utd, Arsenal and Barca haven’t been ruled out yet, either.

Leao signed for Milan back in 2019 and has since established himself as one of the Serie A’s best players.

He’s notched 80 goals and 65 assists in 291 appearances for the Rossoneri and if he could continue that form for Spurs, he’d be a game-changing addition.

Leao has also impressed for Portugal at the World Cup, scoring in a 5-0 win over Uzbekistan in the group stage and providing a crucial assist in a 2-1 victory against Croatia in the Round of 32.

With this in mind, it’ll be interesting to see if Tottenham formalise their interest in Leao with a bid. If they do, they’ll be in a strong position to sign him this summer.

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