Raheem Sterling given Chelsea exit lifeline with Premier League club set to ‘revive’ interest

Raheem Sterling could end his Chelsea exile with reports that Fulham are interested in the former Manchester City winger.

While he was once one of the best widemen in the league, Sterling’s stock has fallen significantly in recent years and a loan spell at Arsenal last year all but confirmed his time at the top clubs of football was over.

He returned to Chelsea in the summer but was put into the bomb squad and up until now has struggled to find a potential suitor.

However, Fabrizio Romano claims Chelsea’s neighbours Fulham have ‘revived’ their interest in the 30-year-old.

He posted on X: “Fulham revive Raheem Sterling as talks continue also for Kevin (no agreement with the player) and Samu Chukwueze.

“Sterling, option considered by #FFC today.”

The Cottagers were reported as interested in the winger back in July but a £20m asking fee put them off, along with his £300k a week wages.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea will drop their asking price and whether Sterling will take a pay cut if it means playing football.

Sterling joined Chelsea in 2022 for a fee of £50m but Enzo Maresca’s arrival last summer saw him pushed to the outskirts of the squad.

The Italian said he “prefers a different kind of winger” and advised Sterling to seek a move, something he duly found with Arsenal.

But zero goals and two assists in 17 matches for the Gunners has done little to attract potential buyers.

Sterling may still be relatively young at 30 but he started his career at a very early age and is now just one game short of 600 senior appearances.

He was born in London and was part of QPR’s academy before joining Liverpool in 2010, making his debut two years later at the age of 17.

Sterling gained attention as one of England’s best young talents and was part of the attacking trident, alongside Daniel Sturridge and Luis Suarez, that almost won Liverpool the league in 2013–14.

Missing out by two points, Sterling left Anfield a year later to join City for an English record of £49m.

Whilst at City, Sterling won 11 major trophies including four Premier Leagues, five League Cups, one FA Cup and two Community Shields.

