Raheem Sterling has not been included in the Chelsea squad for their Europa Conference League play-off against Servette, according to reports.

Sterling, 29, was left out of the Blues’ matchday squad on Sunday for their Premier League opener against his former club Manchester City.

Following Enzo Maresca’s decision, it was swiftly stated that the England winger is ‘seeking clarity’ on his future.

Sterling played in all six of Chelsea‘s pre-season matches and was lauded as an “important player” by Maresca days before being dropped.

The player’s representatives produced a statement on Sunday, saying: ‘Raheem Sterling is contracted to Chelsea Football Club for the next three years.

‘He returned to England two weeks early to conduct individual training, and has had a positive pre-season under the new coach, who he has developed a good working relationship with.

MORE ON STERLING FROM F365

👉 Sterling to Arsenal and two ways Liverpool dealt with Slot far better than Man Utd did Ten Hag

👉 Sterling swapping treble-chasing Man City for Chelsea must rank among worst decisions ever

👉 Forget the agent talks: Raheem Sterling needs to speak for himself at Chelsea

‘He is committed, as ever, to delivering at the highest level for Chelsea FC and the fans, who he holds in high regard, and given his inclusion in official club pre-match material this week, our expectation was that Raheem would be involved in this weekend’s fixture in some capacity.

‘As a camp, we have always had positive dialogue with, and assurance from, Chelsea FC in relation to Raheem’s future at the club, so we look forward to gaining clarity on the situation.

‘Until then, we will continue to support Raheem’s desire to start the new season positively.’

Raheem Sterling to watch Chelsea from his sofa again (he definitely won’t watch)

They are probably writing up another statement as we type, with reports claiming that Juventus-linked Sterling will not be in the matchday squad for Chelsea’s Europa Conference League play-off against Swiss side Servette, who come to Stamford Bridge on Thursday.

Sterling is not alone in being left out. Well, obviously not; Chelsea have 40 first-team players after all.

The BBC reports that summer signing Tosin Adarabioyo, left-back Ben Chilwell and centre-back Wesley Fofana are also out of Maresca’s ‘A-list submitted to UEFA’.

If Chelsea progress to the league phase of the Conference League, they will be allowed to register Sterling, though he will probably be gone by then.

Chelsea outcast Armando Broja to join Ipswich on loan

One player Chelsea are close to offloading is young striker Armando Broja, who is closing in on a loan switch to Ipswich Town.

Broja has been forced to train with the Under-21s as Chelsea work on his departure and there is now reportedly an agreement with Kieran McKenna’s side.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Albanian international will join Ipswich on loan with a buy clause that will become mandatory if they avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Romano wrote on X on Tuesday evening: “Armando Broja to Ipswich Town, here we go! Verbal agreement completed on initial loan deal. There will be mandatory buy clause in case ITFC avoid relegation.

“Total package worth over £30m accepted by Chelsea with salary covered until June. Medical in the next 24h.”

👉 More: Chelsea news | 24/25 Premier League player stats | Jadon Sancho to Chelsea?