Chelsea outcast Raheem Sterling wants to remain in London and has interest from three Premier League clubs in the capital, according to reports.

Sterling spent last season on loan at Arsenal, making 28 appearances across all competitions, scoring once and providing five assists.

The 30-year-old started seven times in the Premier League for the Gunners and his only goal for the club came against Bolton Wanderers in the Carabao Cup.

It was a disappointing campaign for the 82-cap England international, who remains on the books at Chelsea.

There is no future for Sterling at Stamford Bridge and a summer exit is guaranteed.

Clubs in England and all around Europe have been linked with a move for the ex-Arsenal loanee, but there’s nothing to suggest he’s close to finding a new club.

A report from The Boot Room now says Crystal Palace are ‘considering’ making an approach to sign Sterling from Chelsea, with the player ‘open to joining’ the Eagles this summer.

Transfer correspondent Graeme Bailey confirms ‘Palace have been informed about the situation’ and that Fulham have ‘held talks’.

West Ham – who are managed by Sterling’s former Chelsea head coach Graham Potter – have also been ‘offered the chance to sign’ Sterling in the summer transfer window, as the ex-Liverpool youngster ‘is eager to stay in London’ as his son is in the Arsenal youth academy.

Sterling has decided that staying in the capital is his transfer priority, and the report adds that any deal this summer ‘would most likely be a loan’.

Palace are keen to bolster their squad ahead of a first-ever European campaign.

There remain doubts over which Europa competition they’ll be playing in this season after being demoted to the Conference League due to Lyon’s participation in the Europa League.

UEFA says the Eagles broke multi-club ownership rules. The Premier League club, who were replaced in the Europa League by Nottingham Forest, have appealed the decision and head coach Oliver Glasner is “confident” they’ll be reinstated.

He told Sky Sports News: “We don’t have any influence on the decision from UEFA, we don’t have any influence on the decision from CAS, so it just makes no sense that we’re thinking about it.

“We focus on what we have to do on the pitch, how to create this spirit in the group, this togetherness, this commitment, and this is what we are doing day by day.

“We’re waiting for the final decision, we’re still confident that the appeal will be successful and that we will play in the Europa League.

“But in the end, on August 11, we will know the final decision – then we will start to prepare for Europe.”

