Raheem Sterling could play a bigger part for Arsenal this season than any of us realise, according to Match of the Day pundit Danny Murphy, who believes the loan move for the Chelsea exile is ‘incredible business’ for the Gunners.

The winger was left in no uncertainty that he was not in Enzo Maresca’s plans at Chelsea this season after he was left out of their matchday squads, stripped of his squad number and told he would be training with the kids if he didn’t leave.

Funnily enough, that motivated Sterling to seek a move away, and after a deadline day that saw him linked with Manchester United in a potential swap for Jadon Sancho, it emerged late in the day that Arsenal would follow through on earlier reports of interest from the Emirates Stadium.

Sterling is now reunited with former Manchester City assistant Mikel Arteta, who has led Arsenal’s revival to genuine title contender status since joining as manager in 2019.

Writing in his column for the Daily Mail, Murphy said: “The more players you have in the dressing room that have won trophies, the more it rubs off on those around you. It’s about showing a mentality and calmness in decisive moments and Raheem was a huge part of that at Manchester City.

“So, too, was Mikel Arteta. Raheem knows the high standards that Arteta sets. Likewise, Arteta knows how good a professional Raheem is and what a great role model he is.

“It’s not just Raheem’s influence in the dressing room but impact on the pitch. He’s versatile and can play across the front line, on both wings, as a striker and as a false nine.

“The one area where Arteta has found it difficult at times is strength in depth on the right wing. He had Bukayo Saka and no one else he trusted.

“That meant he often ran Saka into the ground. Sterling’s arrival gives Arteta an opportunity to rest Saka when needed. The reality is if Arsenal want to be at that elite level, they need that strength in depth. Raheem will play more games than people think because if he gets anywhere near his best he’ll be starting.”

That seems a slightly odd argument, in truth – Sterling is cover for Saka but also he’ll be starting loads of games? – but in fairness to Murphy, he may be suggesting that Sterling may alternate wings, playing ahead of Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard on the left at times and then taking Saka’s place at others.

One presumes that Arsenal have not gone out of their way to take on Sterling’s wages with no intention of involving him, and Arteta will know exactly what he’s getting with Sterling, warts and all.

