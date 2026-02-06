Raheem Sterling transfer options unclear as ‘nobody knows’ his current level

Nobody knows where Raheem Sterling is as a footballer right now, and that uncertainty will hinder his opportunities between now and the end of the season, according to a European football expert.

Sterling left Chelsea by mutual consent last week after being frozen out by former Blues boss Enzo Maresca.

The former England winger has been linked with a host of Premier League clubs as well as German side Union Berlin.

Union’s director of football Horst Heldt confirmed that the 31-year-old had been offered to him, but he quickly dismissed the opportunity.

“Sometimes you have to rub your eyes,” Heldt said. “In this case, it didn’t really seem serious. We didn’t pursue it any further.”

Sterling was earning £325,000 a week at Stamford Bridge, and mid-table clubs in Europe’s top five leagues are unlikely to be willing to pay even a third of that salary.

According to European football expert Andy Brassell, a move to a mid-table side would make the most sense for Sterling at this stage of his career.

“I think there are two really big questions for Sterling,” Brassell told talkSPORT.

“The first is: what does he want in the short term? That’s the biggest question.”

Brassell believes the second issue is far more uncertain.

“How much of that brilliant player is actually left?” he continued.

“He was a huge part of Gareth Southgate’s England and a huge part of Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, even if that wasn’t always fully acknowledged.

“We’re not quite in the Paul Pogba zone yet, but we’re definitely at a point where we can’t say with any certainty what Raheem Sterling is as a footballer right now.

“The fact is, he hasn’t played for long enough that we simply don’t know. That’s really what’s affecting the market for him at the moment.”

Brassell also referenced Union Berlin’s stance as an example of how clubs are viewing Sterling.

“One of the most interesting things on deadline day was Union Berlin’s sporting director, Horst Heldt, saying he’d been offered Raheem Sterling,” he said.

“At the time, I think he was blindsided by it. He was like, ‘Is this a joke? This is Raheem Sterling. We can’t afford anything like that.’”

However, Brassell believes the situation could change depending on Sterling’s wage demands.

“Of course, depending on how much money he was prepared to leave on the table, he could play for anyone.”

Looking ahead, Brassell doubts Sterling will be playing Champions League football any time soon.

“I would be astonished if he played in the Champions League for any club between now and the end of the season,” he said.

“If you sign him now, even if he can recover most of his previous powers, you’re not seeing that for six to eight weeks.”

The perception around Sterling’s wages remains a major stumbling block.

“Until his agent or he says what he’s asking for, there’s still that feeling within the game that it’s going to cost a lot in wages,” Brassell explained.

“There’s also the perception that he won’t be able to contribute immediately. That’s why he hasn’t signed for a club in January — because there isn’t that belief he can make an instant impact.

“Now, it’s different if you’re a Union Berlin or a Fulham. You can say, ‘We’ll take our time, get you in the right place, and then see what you can still contribute.’ That makes the most sense to me.”

Ultimately, Brassell believes a significant compromise would be needed from Sterling.

“What makes sense all round is if he takes an enormous pay cut and signs for a club somewhere in the middle — not in relegation danger, but probably not making Europe either.

“That gives him the chance to play regularly and show what he can still do.”

However, a short-term deal does not appeal.

“Realistically, I don’t think he can do that in six months or less,” Brassell concluded. “So signing him just until the end of the season would be an exercise in futility for me.”

