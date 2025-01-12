Rampant Newcastle United have real chance ending 70 year wait for domestic trophy

Now look, obviously, this is the result everyone expected. Despite the way the first goal went, Newcastle vs Bromley was never likely to offer us much in the way of new information, and so it proved.

But then, there’s already a pretty considerable body of evidence mounting that Newcastle United are just a really, really good side now.

This has already been a landmark season for Bromley: their first as a league club, and the first time they have made it as far as the third round of the FA Cup after seeing off Rochdale and Solihull Moors to reach this stage.

That is as far as their cup adventure will go, though, with Cameron Congreave’s surprise well-hit opener giving the League Two side just eight minutes to enjoy the feeling of being ahead away to in-form Premier League opposition.

Not to stick the knife into Tottenham again, but the contrast between their listless-until-late efforts against Tamworth and Newcastle’s composed and confident approach spoke of the very different mindset Newcastle have worked themselves into over the past six weeks.

Lewis Miley’s unstoppable long distance strike was a quick riposte to Bromley, and it defied the run of play that it took until just after the break for Newcastle to get their second courtesy of Anthony Gordon from the penalty spot. William Osula’s cut-in-and-finish from the right at the end of an incisive attack on the hour killed off any lingering intrigue that might have been left in the game.

A Premier League side avoiding a banana skin is de rigueur, but Newcastle know probably better than anybody not to take it for granted. Over the past few years they have been eliminated from the FA Cup by Sheffield Wednesday, Cambridge United, and a then-Championship Nottingham Forest. They have needed replays against Rochdale and Oxford to progress, and needed extra time, to boot, to get past the letter. Forest and Brentford have both eliminated them from the League Cup while playing in the second tier.

It may be a minor marker of progress for a side who have got back into the Champions League conversation after so many years in the Championship conversation instead – and a couple of seasons actually in the Championship itself – but it’s not so long ago that Newcastle fans merely wanted to stop being quite so bloody embarrassing.

They’ve got that wish and more, and for the moment they look close to unstoppable – an assertion made not on the merits of this game, of course, but rather from this being their eighth victory in a row in all competitions.

We have been extremely critical of Eddie Howe and his side in the recent past, and the credit they get for beating a side in the bottom half of the basement division is minimal to none, but the verve they have found lately has been undeniably impressive and deserves praise on a wider level.

Previously only really capable of doing anything on the counter-attack, Newcastle now look far more confident and comfortable sustaining attacks. They now have (at 3-1) 28 goals in their past ten games in all competitions.

Maintaining that through the rest of the Premier League campaign would be a big ask – but switching it on to win a cup or two does not at all feel like an unrealistic proposition.

Howe has already taken Newcastle to Wembley for the 2023 League Cup final, and they are in a strong position to turn their 2-0 aggregate lead against Arsenal into another trip. Last season, they had respectable exits at the quarter-final stage of both cups away to Manchester City and (on penalties) away to Chelsea.

The domestic cups have lost their lustre to many clubs, and there will doubtless be some fans for whom another year at Europe’s top table is the bigger priority. But to a side that has not won a major domestic trophy for 70 years, winning one would provide a very welcome catharsis after years of playing the bridesmaid at best, and the drunken uncle at worst.

