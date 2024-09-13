Aaron Ramsdale has opened up on what his former manager Mikel Arteta told him before his transfer from Arsenal to Southampton in the summer transfer window.

The England international moved away from the Emirates Stadium seeking constant first-team football after losing his spot to David Raya last season.

Ramsdale has expressed that there is no bad blood between him and Arteta, who thanked him for his services prior to leaving the club.

Southampton came out on top to sign the 26-year-old with Arsenal completing a permanent deal for Raya.

Ramsdale told talkSPORT: “I only spoke to him last week. What he did for me in my time at Arsenal I can only thank him for, and he thanked me for my contribution, not just myself but as a football club, getting back into the Champions League, pushing for a trophy.

“Ultimately, as manager’s do and top manager’s do, they have to make decisions which will upset people. He made that decision and we still speak.

“I’m obviously looking forward to getting some games under my belt here and we have Arsenal in a few weeks which will be a nice return.”

Ramsdale was in fine form before losing his place to the Spain international Raya at the beginning of last season, which sparked some confusion and anger amongst pundits and fans.

Ramsdale had to endure the majority of the season on the bench, watching Raya perform well for the Gunners and taking his place full time.

Despite this, Ramsdale and Arteta parted on good terms and the 26-year-old penned a four-year deal with the Saints.

Ramsdale added: “The manager’s decision is the manager’s decision. I tried my best to change his mind and force my way back in but his mind was set and, at the same time, David Raya had a great season.

“You can have all the upset or qualms when you’re taken out but when someone else is delivering you’ve just got to take it on the chin. It was tough, but I have found a new home and I am looking forward to playing again.

“That’s what happened, you just move on. There’s no bad blood and you’ve just got to restart your career how you see fit.”

Arsenal have a huge clash with rivals Tottenham at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium on Sunday and will want to close the gap of Manchester City after their unbeaten start to the season.