Ramsdale responds to ‘disgrace’ Carragher with Arsenal star ‘not too mad’ at his dad over angry tweet

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has responded after his dad hit out at Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher over social media.

Ramsdale has slipped down the pecking order at Arsenal as Mikel Arteta has preferred to select summer signing David Raya in recent weeks.

Carragher suggested Ramsdale was being fake when he was caught applauding Raya when the Spaniard made a key save during Arsenal’s draw against Tottenham.

In response to Carragher’s words on Sky Sports, Ramsdale’s dad wrote on Twitter: “You are a Disgrace!! Show some class!! My lad has.”

Ramsdale – who has the lowest save percentage in the Premier League – has now spoken out on this bizarre beef, with him admitting that his father’s comments “don’t help” his situation.

“It doesn’t help that my dad does it – but it was on a golf trip in Spain with 19 other lads from the local pub!” Ramsdale said.

“I wasn’t too mad at him, he didn’t say anything out of turn, it just wasn’t helpful for the situation, he knew that. He obviously just had a few too many on the golf course!

“I know there’s a lot of noise but it doesn’t affect me. There are times where you’re doing the right thing, but it’s the wrong thing and if you don’t do it, it’s the wrong thing. So it’s a double-edged sword.

“Whether it is me or David who plays we need to be able to just focus and play but at the same time, it’s a strange, big headline and it’s one that we’re working through as a club and it’s one that the manager puts in front of us and we have to we have to deal with it and that is what we are doing.”

Ramsdale is at risk of missing out on next year’s European Championships over his lack of game time.

When asked whether he is worried that his limited opportunities at Arsenal will impact his England status, he answered: “Yes, of course, it is the first time I have found myself in this situation,” Ramsdale added.

“‘The manager here [Gareth Southgate] is brilliant, he trusts the players he’s worked with before as we’ve seen in different types of ways – you’ll see Kalvin [Phillips] and Harry [Maguire] haven’t played the most amount of minutes but when they step up for England and are given the opportunity, they perform.

“So if if that’s the case for myself and I do get shown that trust to play another game if I haven’t played for my club then I will have to repay him.

“But of course, I want to get back into my club team. I want to get into my club team and be able to give the manager a headache rather than just have Jordan [Pickford] as the England number one and me fall by the wayside.”

