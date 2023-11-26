Ramsdale sends heartfelt message to Arsenal fans after win; ‘feeling I never take for granted’

Aaron Ramsdale said the fans were “next level” in support of Arsenal in their last game, as he detailed how playing for the club is a “feeling I never take for granted”.

Ramsdale’s not had the best time of late. After usurping Bernd Leno of his position in the Arsenal net and performing very well for a couple of seasons, he’s lost out to David Raya this term.

Indeed, last season, Ramsdale played every Premier League game, with the Gunners coming close to winning the title. But Mikel Arteta wanted to give him competition this season, and recruited Raya, who took his place after four league games.

While it’s been suggested by the manager there’s no set no.1, Raya played the next eight league games in a row. Ramsdale only made his way back to the starting XI against Brentford as they’re Raya’s parent club, so he can’t play against them.

Ramsdale kept a clean sheet and was mobbed by teammates showing him love at the end of the game.

He took to Instagram to detail his love at playing for Arsenal despite a tumultuous period, which included a heartfelt message to the fans for their support of him.

“A feeling I never take for granted. Love being part of this club. Fans were next level last night looking out for me. Thank you,” he said.

Amid his time on the sidelines, Ramsdale has been linked with moves to multiple clubs, Wolves the latest of them.

That’s as the Midlanders are almost certain their goalkeeper, Jose Sa, will move to the Middle East soon. As such, they want to replace him with Ramsdale on a loan deal with an obligation to buy him.

Given he’s still clearly very passionate about playing for Arsenal, a move away seems unlikely at the moment. However, if he continues to sit on the sidelines in games Raya is available for, his hand could be forced.

