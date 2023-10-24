Chelsea ‘monitoring’ £60m Arsenal star as transfer expert reveals chances of shock January switch

Chelsea are interested in signing Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale but are unlikely to make a move in January, according to a report.

Ramsdale has found himself out of favour at the Emirates following the summer signing of David Raya.

Raya joined the Gunners from Brentford in an initial loan deal, though Mikel Arteta’s side have the option to make the signing permanent for a fee in the region of £27million.

The Spaniard is now Arteta’s No. 1, which has caused quite the stir, with many suggesting Ramsdale does not deserve to be a benchwarmer for Arsenal.

There has been a huge debate over who should be Arsenal’s first-choice goalkeeper and it has been reported that Raya will keep his place in the team for Tuesday’s Champions League clash at Sevilla, despite a shaky performance against Chelsea on Saturday.

Ramsdale has been linked with a move away from the Emirates having fallen out of favour and there is believed to be interest from Chelsea.

This was reported earlier this season and now a fresh report from TEAMtalk says the Blues are ‘monitoring’ the goalkeeper’s situation.

Although Mauricio Pochettino’s side ‘would consider’ a move in the winter transfer window if Ramsdale is ‘available’, it is noted by transfer journalist Dean Jones that ‘there is serious doubt about him joining’ in January.

Despite the summer signing of Robert Sanchez, it is claimed that Chelsea are ‘considering new goalkeeper options for 2024’, though there is more chance they will sign a player for that position in the summer window, not in the winter.

The club remain confident in Sanchez but are willing to sign an elite player in that position and Ramsdale is seen as an ideal addition given ‘his Premier League experience and his performances since 2020’.

Arteta apparently has no plans to offload Ramsdale during the season and if he is sold, would demand at least £60million for the England shot-stopper.

The 25-year-old has hopes of becoming England’s first-choice goalkeeper and knows he will not be able to usurp Jordan Pickford any time soon if he is warming the bench at club level.

Writing in his CaughtOffside column, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano said leaving Arsenal in January will ‘not be easy’ for the former Sheffield United goalkeeper.

Romano said: ‘The Aaron Ramsdale situation could be one to keep open, but at the moment I’m not aware of any negotiations. The goalkeeper market is a bit different from outfield players – it’s not easy for a goalkeeper to find a top club who can guarantee playing time.

‘If you look around the top clubs in the Premier League and Europe, almost everywhere will have a goalkeeper that they’re happy with. It’s not easy, so goalkeepers usually move in the summer, where there is a domino of goalkeepers.

‘At the moment there is nothing concrete, nothing close, Arsenal are not negotiating with any club, and the idea is for Ramsdale to compete with David Raya until the end of the season.

“They still hope Ramsdale will accept this, and then they will make a decision in the summer transfer window.’

