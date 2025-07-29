Newcastle United have agreed a deal to sign England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale from Southampton, according to reports.

Ramsdale was relegated at Southampton last season after moving from Arsenal for around £25million.

The goalkeeper is eager to play in the Premier League again after a third career relegation from the top flight, and looks set to be given a tremendous opportunity at St James’ Park.

Newcastle qualified for the Champions League via a fifth-place finish in the league, a competition Ramsdale helped Arsenal qualify for in 2022/23, but would only go on to play once in the competition the following season after Mikel Arteta signed David Raya from Brentford.

The Magpies’ interest in the 27-year-old was first reported on Monday by David Ornstein, though they were strongly linked before his transfer to the south coast.

Eddie Howe was forced to turn to Ramsdale after failing to agree a fee with Burnley for James Trafford, who has since signed for his former club Manchester City for an initial £27m.

MORE: Transfer rumour ranking: Sesko to Man Utd a re-entry; Liverpool’s Nunez boost; Newcastle ‘Here we go’

The England international played for Howe at Bournemouth earlier in his career, and has pushed for a reunion by lodging a loan offer including an option to buy.

Ornstein reported on Tuesday evening that an agreement has been reached, stating that Ramsdale is joining Newcastle on a season-long loan.

The Geordies will pay a ‘sizeable loan fee’ and the deal includes an option to buy, with the ex-Sheffield United shot-stopper given ‘permission’ from Southampton to travel for a medical.

Ornstein wrote on X: “Newcastle United reach agreement with Southampton to sign Aaron Ramsdale. Deal for 27yo England goalkeeper season-long loan + sizeable fee & option to buy. Permission from #SaintsFC to travel for medical + finalise transfer to #NUFC.”

MORE ON NEWCASTLE ON F365

👉 Twenty biggest transfers in the world in 2025 summer transfer window

👉 Liverpool lauded for ‘agreeing brilliant deal’ for ‘mega fee’ amid Isak decision; FSG ‘can keep spending’

👉 Newcastle’s historically abysmal transfer window ends with Isak sale, Sesko setback and £50m



It has been a rough transfer window for Newcastle, who have suffered blow after blow before star player Alexander Isak rubbed salt in the wounds by asking to leave the club.

The Swedish international is expected to join Liverpool, whose ambitious transfer window has been enabled by years of shrewd transfer business, coupled with success on the pitch and consistently high revenue from sponsorships and other commercial income streams.

With Isak keen to explore a new adventure, Newcastle are eyeing up RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko as his replacement, though Manchester United are also keen.

Missing out on Sesko could be the final straw for some fans, who would be very disappointed to see the Slovenian join the team that finished 15th in the Premier League last season.

It’s believed that Newcastle value Isak at over £120m, but their stance has hardly been strengthened by the player’s desire to leave.

Liverpool are reportedly closing in on the £65m sale of Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich, which should pave the way for an opening bid for the former Real Sociedad striker.

Isak has scored an impressive 54 goals in 86 Premier League appearances and could join fellow big-money summer signings Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike at Anfield.

READ NEXT: Manchester United brief over striker shortlist and transfer ‘process’ makes them look foolish yet again