Ramus Hojlund is one of the names linked with an Old Trafford exit this summer.

Rasmus Hojlund has been told his “card is marked” by the Man Utd board as the club looks to sell him on to finance a move for Benjamin Sesko.

United are thought to be in the market for a striker but having spent around £130 million already this summer, the Old Trafford club need some players to leave in order to facilitate any more signings.

They started the summer by placing five players in the bomb squad but of those, only Marcus Rashford has secured a move away and even that was only a loan.

Hojlund then could be forced to move on with Manchester Evening News reporter Samuel Luckhurst suggesting he is seen as “part of the old reigime.”

“Hojlund would likely have to make way if Sesko comes in,” Luckhurst said. “There is an argument that United should actually keep Hojlund and seek a buyer for Joshua Zirkzee, more affordable, not an out-and-out striker and with a marginally higher stock after a respectable calendar year.

“But the noises from the United hierarchy about Hojlund are so damning that his card is marked. He is also part of the old regime, signed in dubious circumstances when he switched to the same agent as Erik ten Hag on the eve of his £72 million transfer in July 2023.”

The 22-year-old Sesko has been named United’s ‘top target’ by a number of sources with ‘exploratory talks’ having been held between the club and player’s representatives.

Transfer expert Ben Jacobs wrote on X: ‘#MUFC open formal talks for Benjamin Sesko after sending a secret delegation to Germany. [Director of Recruitment] Christopher Vivell driving.

“Ruben Amorim put forward Ollie Watkins. #NUFC remain in the race. Both hoping price drops to €70m.’

In the meantime, Amorim hinted he would be happy with his current striking options and backed the underfire Rasmus Hojlund.

“I’m really happy with Rasmus,” Amorim said after his side beat Bournemouth 4-1 in Chicago.

“I don’t know what is going to happen until the end of the market. The important thing is that the strikers that are here are working really well, are improving, are helping the team and that is the most important thing.”

MORE ON MAN UTD ON F365

👉 Xabi Alonso ‘wants’ Man Utd star as Real Madrid ‘open door’ to shock £142m PL double swoop

👉 Man Utd: Sesko ‘makes final transfer decision’ as Romano reveals ‘scared’ Newcastle reality

👉 Wayne Rooney ‘work ethic’ questioned in Tom Brady ‘lazy and entitled’ assessment

Amorim also said that while goals have been a problem for the Dane, he helps the team in other areas such as holding the ball up and bringing others into play.

“People focus on the goals and we suffer a lot because of the lack of goals,” Amorim said.

“I think not just the goals, but the way he connects the play every time we have to kick the ball.

“The ability for him to hold the defender and to connect in support is helping us a lot to play better and we are playing better because he’s playing better.”

READ NEXT: Wirtz, Cunha, Xhaka: Top 10 Premier League signings of the 2025 summer transfer window