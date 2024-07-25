Rangers are reportedly interested in signing Man Utd midfielder Hannibal Mejbri on loan following his underwhelming six-month spell at Sevilla last term.

Mejbri, 21, is out of contract at Man Utd next summer and is being linked with another loan exit, even though he can leave for nothing next summer.

Minutes under Erik ten Hag have been hard to come by for the Tunisian international – who joined the Red Devils from AS Monaco for around £8million in August 2019.

He obviously joined with high expectations but it has not worked out for the 21-year-old.

In 13 competitive first-team appearances, Hannibal has scored once but received five yellow cards, picking up a reputation for being easily excited, shall we say.

The France-born midfielder impressed on loan at Birmingham City in 2022/23 and spent the second half of last season with Spanish side Sevilla.

Hannibal’s time in Seville was far from productive for his development, falling out of favour a week after his arrival and only playing six times across all competitions.

He might get another chance to prove his worth to the Man Utd hierarchy with a loan spell in 24/25, when he will be playing for his Red Devils career, given his contract situation.

Rangers lead race to sign Man Utd youngster on loan

According to reports in Tunisia, there has been a ‘request’ to sign him on loan from Glasgow giants Rangers, where players either sink or swim.

Man Utd team-mate Amad Diallo sunk during his Ibrox loan in the second half of 21/22, however, the physicality of the Scottish Premiership should not phase Hannibal.

The report says the 21-year-old is ‘unsure about his future’ at Man Utd and there have also been discussions with Danish outfit FC Copenhagen.

However, Hannibal – who is valued at 9 million euros (£7.5m) by Transfermarkt – ‘is not very warm to the Danish club’s proposal’, which includes an option to buy.

A move to Rangers appears to be a lot more realistic, with Gers manager Philippe Clement making the Tunisian international ‘a priority’ following his ‘great performance’ in a friendly between the two sides last Saturday.

With Hannibal, you know what you’ll get. He is an extremely hard-working midfield player not afraid to put his body on the line, which is perfect for a club like Rangers.

The pressure is on Clement to produce a big season with Celtic closing in on the Gers’ world-record 55 league titles.

There has been lots of talk surrounding the futures of captain James Tavernier, Connor Goldson – who is reportedly nearing a move to Cypriot side Aris Limassol -and Todd Cantwell, to name a few.

Rangers faced Hannibal’s former club, Birmingham, in a friendly on Wednesday night and speaking after the game, Clement provided an update on Cantwell, who has asked to leave.

“I want to give some clarity also about one thing,” the Belgian said.

“I want to speak about Todd Cantwell who came in my office a while ago – and we have a really good relationship – to say that he feels ready for another adventure, that he wants another challenge.

“I spoke long with him, because I think Rangers is a really good club for him and I wanted to give him time also.

“But he came back with the same request, so I have to be focused in the next couple of weeks on the guys who are with their heads with Rangers for the next month to come.”

