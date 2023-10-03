Rangers warned it’d ‘make no sense’ to appoint Lampard after Chelsea legend ‘holds positive talks’

Scottish giants Rangers have been warned that it would “make no sense” to appoint Chelsea legend Frank Lampard as Michael Beale’s successor.

The Scottish Premiership outfit are searching for a new head coach following their decision to part company with the former QPR head coach on Sunday.

Beale was dismissed after Rangers lost three of their opening seven league games at the start of this season. They are already seven points adrift of arch-rivals Celtic, who are now managed by Brendan Rodgers.

Lampard has been out of work since he exited Chelsea at the end of last season and he is being linked with a move to Rangers.

TEAMtalk are reporting that Rangers have held ‘initial talks’ with Lampard and these discussions are said to have gone ‘positively’. The Chelsea icon is now ‘extremely keen on moving forward in the process to become the Gers’ next boss’. The report adds.

‘Chris Wilder is another name on the club’s list and the former Sheffield United manager is very keen to be the next man in charge at Rangers. Wilder has attended several Rangers games over the past year. ‘AZ Alkmaar boss Pascal Jansen is also in with a chance, but as he is currently employed, a fee would be required in the event of a successful approach by Rangers. ‘Nonetheless, the Dutch-English coach has made it clear he would be interested in speaking with Rangers about the vacant position. ‘Kevin Muscat is also being considered and we understand the former Rangers midfielder is interested in taking the job. Furthermore, TEAMtalk has learned Muscat is expected to be spoken to in the coming days. Muscat is represented by former Rangers defender and fellow Australian, Craig Moore. ‘Rangers fans have made it clear that Lampard is not their preferred candidate, but they must accept the board’s decision if the club want to avoid paying for a manager who is currently employed at another club.’

READ MORE: Marcus Rashford AVAILABLE and Frank Lampard somehow vindicated despite desperate record



Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan cannot understand why Rangers would want to appoint Lampard.

“I’m not sure that Frank Lampard would be the right fit. I’m trying to work out on what basis would I be looking at Frank Lampard as a fit for Rangers,” Jordan said on talkSPORT.

“I don’t think he did a particularly great job towards the end at Chelsea when he had resources. At Derby, he didn’t get them to the promised land. He goes to Everton he didn’t have the toolkit, he may well have kept them up by the skin of their teeth the first team round but when it came on top Frank Lampard would have got them relegated.

“The only reason you put Lampard in the conversation is because it’s Frank Lampard the player. You don’t put him in the conversation because it’s Frank Lampard the manager, that’s why it makes no sense to me. Lampard is just a figure of people’s imagination right now, he needs to go away and regroup and become a football manager.”

READ MORE: Ranking all 40(!) Premier League managers in 22/23: Lampard finishes in the bottom five…twice

