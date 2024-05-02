Ex-Man Utd manager ‘rejection’ means Bayern ‘Plan D’ as fans start Tuchel ‘petition’

Former Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has reportedly ‘said no’ to Bayern Munich, who are now looking to find a replacement for Thomas Tuchel at the fourth attempt.

Austria manager Rangnick recently emerged as the frontrunner to take over from Tuchel after Bayern were rejected by Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso and former boss Julian Nagelsmann, who is now in charge of the German national team.

Despite the ex-Red Devils boss being in the final stages of negotiations with the Bundesliga giants, it has been reported that he has ‘rejected’ the chance to succeed Tuchel after his Euro 2024 campaign with Austria.

First reported by German journalist Christian Falk, it has been reported that Rangnick will remain in charge of Austria.

Falk wrote on X: ‘Ralf Rangnick says NO to FC Bayern and won‘t be successor of Thomas Tuchel! Austria agrees with their coach to stay.’

Transfer expert Florian Plettenberg then confirmed that Bayern felt ‘optimistic’ about their chances of Rangnick but are now preparing to identify a ‘Plan D’.

He said: ‘FC Bayern was optimistic to get the deal done this week. All of the bosses wanted him. Now, Rangnick has rejected the move to Bayern!

‘As always reported: There was never a total agreement between Bayern/OFB and between Bayern & Rangnick!

‘Rangnick wanted to make a final decision after new discussions this week. He has done that now. Bayern need to find a plan D now!’

Bayern should keep Tuchel after Rangnick ‘rejection’

Having gone from Alonso to Nagelsmann – the man they sacked before appointing Tuchel last March – and then Rangnick, Bayern surely need to swallow their pride and try to keep Tuchel at the club.

Plenty of fans are happy to keep the former Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund head coach, who has guided the Bavarians to the semi-final of this season’s Champions League.

In a bid to convince the board to keep the German boss, Bayern fans started a petition, entitled ‘We want Juppel [Tuchel] and not Rangnick!’.

The petition – which has thousands of signatures – read: “With all due respect to candidates like [Aston Villa’s Unai] Emery or Rangnick, these coaches can’t hold a candle to ‘Juppel.’

“Considering that the ‘Finale Dahoam’ [the Allianz Arena’s 2025 hosting of the Champions League final] will take place next season, Bayern Munich should actually be glad to have such an outstanding Champions League coach like TT [Tuchel].”

Speaking in a press conference last Friday, Tuchel admitted that he was not bothered by the petition.

“Even though this topic is good for me when they [the fans] wish you to stay, it’s not something that is a priority,” he said.

“It isn’t allowed to be a priority. In the next 11 days it’s only about football, nothing else. Whether it’s pleasant or unpleasant, I don’t allow myself to be influenced by it.

“Tomorrow we have a test [against Frankfurt] and either we are distracted or we find solutions. Put on ear plugs or headphones and study for the test. That is my task.”

While Bayern should attempt to convince Tuchel to stay, his mind may well be made up.

The 50-year-old has been linked with a return to the Premier League amidst reported interest from Manchester United and former club Chelsea.

It has been widely reported that Tuchel wants to return to England and is intrigued by the Red Devils job with Erik ten Hag under massive pressure.

Regardless, it will be interesting to see if keeping Tuchel is an option the Bayern board will consider.

