After Max Dowman’s piece of Premier League history, who are the 10 best teenagers in world football?

We may look back at this list in a few years’ time and wonder what we were thinking with some, but right now, these are the 10 best teenagers in world football with the highest potential.

If you want the Premier League-only version, you’re in luck.

10) Max Dowman (Arsenal)

Dowman made history this weekend by becoming the youngest goalscorer in Premier League history at the age of 16 years and 73 days.

His impact wasn’t too much of a surprise to those at Arsenal, who have long been aware of the attacking midfielder’s sublime talent and potential, which he has started to showcase in the first team this season.

Dowman still has fewer than 10 senior appearances to his name, so it’s too early to rank him too highly, but he’s a name we should be seeing a lot more in the coming months and years.

9) Said El Mala (Koln)

El Mala is enjoying his first season in the Bundesliga with Koln, with the winger scoring nine goals from 26 games so far.

Mainly operating from the left, the 19-year-old is a pacy dribbler who has recorded a top speed of 35.54km/h this season and is comfortable with both feet.

8) Luka Vuskovic (Hamburg, on loan from Tottenham)

Vuskovic’s potential was spotted by Tottenham but he has been making it materialise in calmer surroundings out on loan at Hamburg.

The centre-back has established himself as one of the most promising in his position in the Bundesliga, reportedly catching the attention of Bayern Munich.

7) Endrick (Lyon, on loan from Real Madrid)

His first 18 months after his highly anticipated move to Real Madrid may have underwhelmed, but let’s not forget how high Endrick’s potential lies.

The 19-year-old striker is on his way to rediscovering it himself while on loan at Lyon, where he has scored six goals in 11 games so far.

6) Ayyoub Bouaddi (Lille)

Bouaddi made his senior debut for Lille just three days after his 16th birthday back in October 2023 and has now cemented his place in their midfield, closing in on 100 appearances.

Yet to score for Lille, Bouaddi stands out more for his technical ability, composure and spatial awareness, helping his team retain possession and progress play.

5) Yan Diomande

There’s been plenty of transfer speculation about Diomande in recent months. Whether true or not, it’s an indication of how bigger things are expected for the RB Leipzig winger.

Able to play on either wing but most effective on the right, the 19-year-old has scored 10 goals in the Bundesliga this season.

Is he the next Mo Salah?

4) Lennart Karl

This season has marked Karl’s breakthrough into the Bayern Munich first team. He can play as a winger, but has been at his best as a central attacking midfielder.

Karl scored in three consecutive Champions League appearances earlier this season, when he was still only 17 (he turned 18 in February).

3) Estevao (Chelsea)

Chelsea invested heavily in Estevao a year before he could actually join, with the winger eventually leaving Palmeiras with 27 goals to his name.

The winger has had to be patient in the Premier League but there are signs Chelsea’s faith will pay off. Estevao has seven goals from 32 games in all competitions for Chelsea so far.

2) Pau Cubarsi (Barcelona)

Cubarsi made his 100th appearance for Barcelona in December, a month before turning 19.

Already capped 10 times by Spain, the centre-back has shown exceptional intelligence on the pitch and boasts a pass completion rate close to 95%.

1) Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)

You knew who was going to be in first place and it doesn’t take much explaining why. Yamal was already becoming an important player for Barcelona and Spain at the age of 16 and his progress hasn’t slowed down.

A Euro 2024 winner with his country and two-time La Liga champion with his club, the winger’s breakthrough at Barcelona has drawn parallels with the early rise of Lionel Messi. No pressure.

Yamal has 45 goals to his name for Barcelona already and he’s still only 18. Right now, the only concern is the risk of overuse.

In terms of sheer talent, it’s hard not to look at Yamal as a potential Ballon d’Or winner in the future. He was the runner-up already in 2025, after all.

The Messi comparisons will continue to be made, but they don’t seem to be holding Yamal back as he takes everything in his stride and proves himself as one of the best wingers in the world.

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