From right to left: Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, Erling Haaland, Lamine Yamal and Harry Kane

European champions Real Madrid unsurprisingly dominate this ranking of the 20 most valuable footballers in the world, while Arsenal and Man City have the only Premier League representatives.

Here is the ranking, courtesy of Transfermarkt.

The most valuable football players in the world

=20) Gavi (Barcelona) – €90m/£76m/$97.3m

Kicking us off is the man brought through La Masia at a near-perfect time to be passed the baton by legendary midfielder Andres Iniesta. Injuries have halted Gavi’s progress but he is still worth an absolute fortune.

=20) Rafael Leao (AC Milan) – €90m/£76m/$97.3m

Leao’s performances at Euro 2024 were massively disappointing but his value was never going to drop after four poor matches. Not on Transfermarkt anyway. Maybe to clubs who have been keeping an eye on him.

=20) Julian Alvarez (Manchester City) – €90m/£76m/$97.3m

One of three players here who could be on the move this summer, Argentina World Cup winner Alvarez is being linked with Chelsea as he seeks assurances about his playing time under Pep Guardiola.

=16) Harry Kane (Bayern Munich) – €100m/£84.3m/$108m

The first of four valued at 100 million euros, Kane cost very close to that exact figure when he swapped London for Munich last year.

=16) Victor Osimhen (Napoli) – €100m/£84.3m/$108m

Osimhen’s future at Napoli is uncertain with Paris Saint-Germain the most keen of a reluctant bunch. Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United have been linked in the past but a transfer to the Premier League feels unlikely. It’s going to be awkward when he either has to stay in Naples or accept a big-money move to Saudi Arabia.

=16) Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid) – €100m/£84.3m/$108m

Tchouameni has perhaps not reached the heights expected of him in the Spanish capital. He has plenty of time to do so and we are confident he will.

=16) Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid) – €100m/£84.3m/$108m

The second French Real Madrid midfielder in a row, Camavinga is certainly valued by Carlo Ancelotti. We think he could be valued more elsewhere. He probably doesn’t care looking at his medals drawer.

=12) Martin Odegaard (Arsenal) – €110m/£92.7m/$119m

The Arsenal captain has been outstanding for the Gunners since joining for £32m in 2021. £32m, by the way. What a bargain.

=12) Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan) – €110m/£92.7m/$119m

Martinez scored some crucial goals for Argentina at this summer’s Copa America and is hands down Inter’s most valuable player. He is on course to become a club legend; if he isn’t already.

=12) Rodrygo (Real Madrid) – €110m/£92.7m/$119m

We could see Rodrygo at a different club next season following the arrivals of Endrick and one Kylian Mbappe. As his placement suggests, Real Madrid will not let him leave on the cheap.

=10) Declan Rice (Arsenal) – €120m/£101.2m/$129m

Arsenal midfielder Rice joins England teammate Kane in the top 20. And like the Three Lions captain, he moved clubs last summer for a fee very close to his current Transfermarkt valuation.

=10) Lamine Yamal (Barcelona) – €120m/£101.2m/$129m

Probably the only untouchable player at cash-strapped Barcelona, everyone knows Yamal’s value will continue to rise.

=10) Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) – €120m/£101.2m/$129m

No wonder Real Madrid are European champions.

=7) Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich) – €130m/£109.6m/$140.6m

Another one of Kane’s teammates, this time at club level. Musiala is some talent and the future of Bayern Munich.

=7) Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen) – €130m/£109.6m/$140.6m

Musiala’s German pal is not too bad either.

=7) Rodri (Manchester City) – €130m/£109.6m/$140.6m

The best defensive midfielder in the world is the second oldest (28) on this list, behind Kane (31).

6) Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) – €140m/£118m/$151.4m

The third and final Arsenal player on this list, Saka is the first whose value stands him alone.

5) Phil Foden (Manchester City) – €150m/£126.5m/$162.2m

His England teammate is also all alone in fifth after an incredible year for Man City.

=1) Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid) – €180m/£151.8m/$195m

There are four players tied for first, three of which play for Real Madrid. The Galacticos era is well and truly back; only this group of superstars are relentless when it comes to winning trophies.

The jump from Foden to first is big, with Vinicius Jr and friends worth a whopping €180m (£151.8m).

=1) Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid) – €180m/£151.8m/$195m

Just take a look at these stats.

=1) Erling Haaland (Manchester City) – €180m/£151.8m/$195m

And these stats as well.

=1) Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) – €180m/£151.8m/$195m

We know what you’re thinking and no, Antony is not first.

England and Madrid superstar Bellingham is top alongside Haaland, Mbappe and Vinicius. Real Madrid are surely odds-on for the Treble, right?

