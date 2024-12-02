Ranking all 11 2024 Puskas Award nominee goals from worst to best: Garnacho 2nd…

The nominees for the 2024 Puskas Award are out, and as expected Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho is in the mix for his wondergoal against Everton. But he faces serious competition if he’s to get his hands on the award.

As ever, this year’s mix of wondergoals are a nice mix of different types of goals, some of which have been scored in mainstream European leagues while others from far-flung corners of the globe get to enjoy the spotlight.

Here’s our ranking of all 11 nominees from worst to best. Disagree? You can tell us where we’ve got it wrong on X/Twitter, or increasingly these days, our new page on BlueSky.

For the full article, please click here.