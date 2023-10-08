Four Premier League teams yet to drop points from a winning position so far this season

If you’ve ranked teams by points won from losing positions then you have literally no choice but to also rank them for points lost from winning positions. Even if one team still hasn’t been in any winning positions from which to lose points.

Anyway, on we go. That other, currently Liverpool-led, ranking can be found here.

20) Brentford – 11 points dropped

6 leads, 1 win, 4 draws, 1 defeat

Brentford dropped 15 points from a winning position last season and lost only once in such a situation – Arsenal were the only team to avoid that fate altogether. Thomas Frank has some work to do.

19) Bournemouth – 8 points

3 leads, 1 draw, 2 defeats

Really, really silly to take the lead against Brighton. They are yet to record a win this season and that will only keep them in the Premier League as long as three other teams manage to be even worse. That the Cherries are 19th suggests that might not be the case.

18) Burnley – 8 points

4 leads, 1 win, 1 draw, 2 defeats

Scored an early opener against Spurs. Won’t be making that mistake again. Drew v Nottingham Forest after taking a less-early lead. Then made that Spurs mistake by scoring within a quarter of an hour against Chelsea, only to lose by three goals again.

17) Wolves – 7 points

5 leads, 2 wins, 2 draws, 1 defeat

Simply missed all their many, many chances when it was 0-0 at Old Trafford, thus avoiding the trap into which Nottingham Forest stumbled so foolishly, and then got thrashed by Brighton. When they did finally take a lead, they made sure to do so a) very late in the game and b) against an Everton side who simply never, ever score any goals. Liverpool was a very different story. Wolves led early; missed a sitter before half-time; then caved in the second half. They then gave Luton their first point of the season by throwing away a one-goal lead. They looked like predictably doing the same against Manchester City but simply scored again after the champions equalised. Inexplicably moved away from that tactic in the Midlands derby against Villa.

16) West Ham – 7 points

7 leads, 4 wins, 2 draws, 1 defeat

Being pegged back by Bournemouth on the opening day feels a long time ago now and there is no shame in losing a match to Manchester City after taking the lead. Nor in drawing with Newcastle after a late equaliser in a 1-0, 2-1 down scenario.

15) Sheffield United – 5 points

2 leads, 1 draw, 1 defeat

Sheffield United and Everton getting together to win their first points from behind and lose their first points from ahead in the same game was a touching moment of unity in these troubled times. It is safe to say Paul Heckingbottom was not touched after his side lost at Tottenham, despite being 1-0 up going into injury time. They have not taken the lead since, in some kind of bizarre and counter-productive dirty protest.

14) Arsenal – 4 points

8 leads, 6 wins, 2 draws

Still on track to match last season’s achievement of never losing from a winning position, but throwing away leads against Fulham and then against Tottenham was sub-optimal.

13) Nottingham Forest – 3 points

3 leads, 2 wins, 1 defeat

Don’t go 2-0 up inside four minutes at Old Trafford, is the confusing lesson here.

12) Newcastle – 5 points

6 leads, 4 wins, 1 draw, 1 defeat

Don’t be 1-0 up with 10 minutes to go against 10-man Liverpool, is the confusing lesson here. 1-1 against 10 or even nine is obviously fine. Trailed and led in a 2-2 draw at West Ham.

11) Liverpool – 4 points

7 leads, 5 wins, 2 draws

The 3-0 win over Aston Villa marked the first time this season Liverpool have gone on to win after scoring the first goal of a game, four matches into their season. The Spurs defeat was the first fixture the Reds have failed to take a lead in so far; bloody significant human error. Trailed and led in an entertaining and fair enough 2-2 draw at Brighton.

10) Crystal Palace – 3 points

4 leads, 3 wins, 1 defeat

Held on for a 1-0 win at Sheffield United on the opening day, eventually saw off Wolves after being pegged back to 1-1, lost to Aston Villa after Odsonne Edouard’s opener and then Hodgsoned all over Old Trafford yet again.

9) Manchester United – 3 points

5 leads, 4 wins, 1 defeat

Nobody dropped fewer points from winning positions last season than United, who won 23 of the 26 Premier League games in which they led. The Arsenal silliness has put them on the back foot early doors this time around.

8) Everton – 2 points

3 leads, 2 wins, 1 draw

If there’s one thing Sean Dyche knows how to do, it’s keep a lead. Establishing them has proven more difficult.

7) Fulham – 2 points

4 leads, 3 wins, 1 draw

On balance, they’re probably taking that point at the Emirates even after becoming the latest in a bafflingly long line of teams to score in the first minute against Arsenal this year.

6) Brighton – 2 points

6 leads, 5 wins, 1 draw

Pretty much flawless for the first two games of the season. Less said about the West Ham game the better. Then demolished Newcastle, Man United and Bournemouth. Less said about the Aston Villa game the better. Liverpool game somewhere in between the previous feast and famine offerings, but did cost them their flawless record here.

5) Tottenham – 2 points

7 leads, 6 wins, 1 draw

Should probably have won on the opening day at Brentford having led and trailed in a wild first half. Have been mighty impressive since, though.

4) Luton Town – 0 points

1 lead, 1 win

Look at us. Hey, look at us. Huh? Who would’ve thought? Not me.

3) Chelsea – 0 points

3 leads, 3 wins

Should have gone ahead against West Ham from the penalty spot. Did not. Paid a hefty second-half price. Made no such errors against poor old Luton, Fulham or Burnley. They’re threatening to becoming boringly efficient actually.

2) Aston Villa – 0 points

5 leads, 5 wins

The opening-day aberration at Newcastle is forgotten, but at least that kind of thrashing does you no damage in this particular table. Subsequent comfy wins over Everton, Burnley and Brighton never really looked like doing so either. Coming from behind to beat Palace was a nice change as well.

1) Manchester City – 0 points

6 leads, 6 wins

It looks mighty fine when you put it like that. Not since Brighton in the penultimate game of last season have Manchester City encountered a team able to avoid defeat after falling behind to them. The champions never could get in front against Wolves or Arsenal.