We’re idiots.

Back in 2022 we ranked all 48 World Cup group-stage games on an entirely subjective scale of just how ‘World Cup group-stage game’ they felt. Emphasis on felt. This is very much vibes-based.

But surely that can’t be an idea you replicate four years later with 72 group games and loads of debutants?

In the immortal words of Mick McCarthy: it can.

Here, then, are the 2026 World Cup group-stage games ranked by how World Cup group-stage game they feel.

We are so, so sorry.

CHECK OUT: The best 10 World Cup kits including THAT Curacao away shirt

72) DR Congo v Uzbekistan

Absolutely not.

71) Curacao v Ivory Coast

Turns out Ivory Coast have played one full international ever against their collective group opponents. We were slightly surprised they’d never played Ecuador, and only met Germany once in a friendly.

We are not surprised they have never met Curacao. The novelty of games like this is genuinely quite exciting, but specifically because you can’t pretend they stir elemental World Cup group-stage emotions.

70) Canada v Qatar

A 2-0 win for Canada in the CONCACAF Gold Cup group stage, Qatar having been handed an invite for grubby reasons of mutually beneficial financial back-scratching by the host nation, which in this scenario we’ve made up in our own head and then got angry about is obviously the US.

69) Cape Verde v Saudi Arabia

Nope.

68) Ecuador v Curacao

Feels a lot like a match between two countries that are anagrams of each other. It isn’t. But it feels a lot more like that than it does a World Cup group game.

67) Austria v Jordan

Notoriously unreliable qualifier v Debutant. It’s a low score here for sure.

66) New Zealand v Egypt

Irritating that New Zealand don’t have any games against anyone with even the tiniest hint about them of a rugby or cricket vibe. We don’t know what this one is, but we do know what it isn’t, and what it isn’t is that it isn’t a World Cup group-stage game. Even though it is.

65) Bosnia v Qatar

Nope. Hosting the whole thing has just done absolutely nothing to legitimise Qatar as a football vibes nation, never mind a World Cup one. And Bosnia just don’t qualify often enough.

64) Jordan v Algeria

Even given the fact Algeria feel much more World Cup than their qualifying record suggests, they still have nowhere near enough World Cup wattage to drag a debutant along for the ride.

63) Portugal v Uzbekistan

No World Cup vibes here at all, of course, but there will be after this tournament when it becomes the cornerstone of arguments about Golden Boot-winner Cristiano Ronaldo’s inherent fraudulence due to four of his eight goals in the tournament coming here.

62) Iraq v Norway

This one is a Wikipedia sub-heading about a weirdly specific incident in a war.

61) Colombia v DR Congo

Not even allowing for DR Congo’s Zaire heritage does the trick here due to Colombia spending the 70s and 80s in the World Cup wilderness.

60) Czech Republic v South Africa

That’s an Olympics group game with its weird Under-23 format, played before the actual opening ceremony has taken place and thus not even technically falling properly within that curious fortnight that afflicts the UK sport-viewing public once every four years where absolutely nobody has any interest in watching football at all, even though it is readily available, because we’re all mad into canoe slalom now.

59) Canada v Bosnia

We want to say ice hockey but turns out that’s ignorant bollocks on our part as well with Bosnia a very minor ice-hockey nation. Turns out Slovenia is your go-to former Yugoslavian republic for ice hockey. And now you know.

Still, though. Absolutely not a FIFA men’s World Cup feel to this at all, and that’s the important thing. Well, we say ‘important’ but you know what we mean. The ‘relevant thing’ would probably be more accurate.

58) Qatar v Switzerland

Struggling to think of what this one could ever be. They have met once, in a friendly, in 2018. That sounds about right. Qatar won it, which does not.

57) Spain v Cape Verde

We’re delighted to see so many new faces at this World Cup, but one downside of first-time qualifiers is the overwhelming lack of World Cup group-stage vibes they’re going to bring to the table even when paired with absolute World Cup stalwarts.

56) Uruguay v Cape Verde

A November friendly inexplicably played at Craven Cottage? Yes. A World Cup group game? No.

55) Ghana v Panama

Of the many matches at this tournament that represent a first ever meeting between two nations, this might be the least surprising.

54) Iran v New Zealand

Obviously no great surprise that none of New Zealand’s games feel very FIFA World Cup, but a weirdly impressive effort for none of them to feel very rugby or cricket World Cup either.

53) Uzbekistan v Colombia

An inter-continental play-off for the final place at a 32-team World Cup if ever we saw one.

52) South Africa v South Korea

The South Derby just doesn’t quite cut it. Just not been enough Bafana Bafana at the World Cup, really.

51) Switzerland v Bosnia

This for sure takes place in UEFA Nations League Group A3, with the loser facing relegation to the B tier.

50) New Zealand v Belgium

This is an Olympic hockey match that is suddenly very important because, after a disappointing start to the competition, Team GB’s hopes of scraping into the quarter-finals now rest upon the outcome.

49) Switzerland v Canada

Back to the Olympics we go but the winter games this time, because this one is definitely curling, isn’t it? Probably a medal match, with Steve Cram making snide comments about the reduced performance level on this occasion from whichever of the two just fluked their way to a shameful victory over the brave Brits (Scots) the day before.

48) Belgium v Egypt

Our mind just goes instantly to the idea of Tintin pluckily trying to solve some kind of ancient mystery involving the Pyramids or somesuch. Football doesn’t even enter into it, so a low score here.

47) South Korea v Czech Republic

Even allowing for the Czech Republic inheriting Czechoslovakia’s football history, the timeline is just not quite right here. These are ships that pass in the night with almost all the Czechs’ World Cup pedigree existing in the first half of World Cup history and almost all South Korea’s in the second.

46) Jordan v Argentina

Katie Price saying something entirely unprompted and deeply controversial about the Falklands, followed by a teary appearance on This Morning to issue an apology while Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley make sympathetic faces.

45) Germany v Curacao

The sheer power of the new faces at this World Cup is extraordinary. Takes some effort to make a game involving Germany not feel very World Cuppy.

CHECK OUT: The best 10 World Cup kits including THAT Curacao away shirt

44) Turkey v Paraguay

A lot of international-friendly vibes in Group D, it has to be said.

43) Australia v Turkey

Don’t ask us to explain how, but this feels to us completely like a low-intensity pre-World Cup friendly but somehow not an actual World Cup group game. Try and pick the bones out of that, because we can’t.

42) Egypt v Iran

We swear we didn’t cheat here, but our first thought was that it felt like a fixture from a quirky friendly competition. What we suspect had been dredged up from somewhere deep in our subconscious is a vague half-formed thought of the old LG Cup, because it turns out Iran hosted that a bunch of times and, sure enough, once played Egypt in it.

But what we definitely didn’t know anything about until looking it up is that they also met at the 1975 Iran Cup, and that might be the quirkiest friendly ‘international’ football tournament we’ve ever rabbitholed upon. It featured seven teams – already a bold number of teams for a tournament – and those teams were: Iran, Egypt, Zaire… Iran B, USSR U23s, Poland U23s and, best of all, Czech club side FK Teplice.

We mustn’t let ourselves become distracted from the main conclusion this leads us to, though: not World Cup group-game coded. A weird and fascinating tournament that could only possibly exist in the 70s or 80s, sure. If we were ranking the 2026 World Cup group games on the basis of how much they feel like they come from a weird and fascinating tournament that could only possibly exist in the 70s or 80s, this would come out on top. But we’re not doing that and we absolutely must not start doing that. We must be strong.

41) Norway v Senegal

Norway are a tricky one. Just historically so bad at reaching World Cups that they simply don’t have the right energy at all. And being paired with one of the many African teams who have risen to prominence during the 28 years Norway have spent in the World Cup wilderness only exacerbates that.

40) Senegal v Iraq

No real World Cup vibes here, of course, but we were quite surprised to learn they’ve never even met in a random friendly, possibly at Craven Cottage.

39) Turkey v United States

Gimmick-heavy international friendly staged during the November international break just before Thanksgiving.

38) Algeria v Austria

This is a game played in a bizarre tournament that came to Gianni Infantino in a dream where every country has to play against all the other countries that begin with the same letter until 26 champions emerge, at which point USA are declared the overall winner and Donald Trump gets a prize.

37) Norway v France

Norway’s scandalously poor major tournament qualification record unavoidably gives this the vibe of a World Cup or Euros qualifier. Perhaps these days a Nations League after Norway Haaland their way to the top tier.

36) Morocco v Haiti

Just not quite right, is it? Not totally wrong… but not quite right. It’s an U20 World Cup game, we think, but jarringly it’s somehow in fact a semi-final. Weren’t expecting that, were you?

35) Paraguay v Australia

We’re back in the U20 World Cup here, we fear.

34) France v Iraq

Senegal aside, France’s World Cup group has staggeringly low World Cup group energy considering it by definition includes France.

33) Japan v Sweden

This is an Umbro Cup game and always will be, we make no apologies for that. What a dress-rehearsal friendly tournament the summer before Euro 96 that was, by the way.

32) Netherlands v Sweden

Sweden’s spotty recent record – they’ve missed three of the last four World Cups and when they did qualify made it all the way to the 2018 quarter-finals to slightly dent the group-stage vibe around them – inevitably gives this fixture more of a Euros feel.

Always a significant danger for Europe v Europe World Cup group games; there are just too many other things for them to feel like in comparison to World Cup group games. Except, of course, for England v Sweden. That is very much a World Cup group game. In another shameful break from tradition, this ghastly USA-led tournament will not feature a dramatic group-stage draw between those two.

Logically (ha!) that means this tournament must, we suppose, feature a 2-0 England win over the Swedes in the quarter-finals thanks to goals from Harry Maguire and Dele. A lot is going to happen in the next few weeks, guys.

31) United States v Australia

Sevens rugby, maybe? No, scratch that. Swimming. It’s absolutely swimming. Of course it is. Silly us.

A highly competitive fight to take top spot in the Olympic swimming medals table, a battle that all comes down to the final race of the meet in some complicated relay or other where Great Britain claim an unexpected and highly creditable bronze medal from lane two and who cares that they finished a good 15 seconds behind the two leaders? They had their own race to focus on, and they did it amazingly well. Swim hats off to them.

As a football match, a fascinating one. Without question two of the most powerful and enthusiastic sporting nations on earth, yet neither has ever truly come to grips with or properly fallen in love with men’s football. It does raise serious questions about the essential character of both nations, frankly.

30) Belgium v Iran

Not quite, for some reason. It should, because Iran really trail only Scotland and Tunisia when it comes to ‘World Cup group stage but never under any circumstances a knockout game’ energy.

And Belgium are as proper as can be when it comes to World Cup vibes on the back of the golden generation recently and recollections going a bit further back of Enzo Scifo and David Platt and that wonderful but deeply misleading photo of Diego Maradona taking on Belgian all-comers.

And yet… not quite.

29) Ivory Coast v Ecuador

It’s not overwhelming, but it feels right enough, doesn’t it? As a World Cup group game? Certainly to the extent that we were mildly surprised to discover it will be the first ever meeting of any kind between the two in men’s football.

28) United States v Paraguay

Copa America last 16. Goes to penalties after 120 goalless minutes in, oh, let’s say… Rosario.

27) Sweden v Tunisia

Tunisia very much the African Scotland when it comes to World Cup group-stage feels. This will be their seventh World Cup in all, and sixth in the last eight. They have never made it past the group stage.

If Scotland and Tunisia ever found themselves in the same group the whole tournament could spin off its axis.

26) England v Ghana

It’s giving last 16 for some reason even though Ghana have only made that stage twice in their history.

25) Argentina v Austria

The sheer number of Group J games between A teams gives the whole thing an unserious air that is unbecoming of a World Cup. This one feels more World Cup than it actually is by virtue of Austria’s record in qualifying being worse than you think.

But even then it’s mid-table at best.

24) England v Croatia

Very weird one this, in that it feels right as absolutely anything apart from a World Cup group-stage game. Euro-on-Euro action is a regular feature of World Cup group stages, but it doesn’t mean we have to like it and it does still detract from the feel.

Still wild, though, that this is a fixture that makes absolutely perfect sense as a qualifier for either World Cup or Euros, as a Nations League game in either the main group stage or the finals, as a Euros group game or knockout clash, and indeed as a World Cup knockout clash.

But not, and we cannot stress this enough, a World Cup group game.

23) Panama v Croatia

Our inevitably England-centric head slightly elevates this purely by virtue of it being two teams from England’s 2018 semi-final run. But really it should be a clear no.

22) Brazil v Haiti

It’s about as non-World Cup as a Brazil game can ever feel, because it is giving off an unmistakable air of Copa America group-stage encounter.

You don’t have to take our word for it, either. That actually happened. It was 2016, Brazil won 7-1, and Philippe Coutinho scored a hat-trick, as was the style at the time.

21) Portugal v DR Congo

Absolutely no rational explanation for this, but here we go: Portugal v DR Congo has no World Cup group-stage vibes. But when you remember DR Congo is formerly Zaire, that changes. Portugal v Zaire immediately conjures up blurry 1970s images, where the contrast is turned up way too high and the ball has black pentagons and white hexagons as nature intended.

That could absolutely be game from the first group stage of the weirdly double-group-stage-addled 1974 tournament, couldn’t it?

Except… Portugal were not in the 1974 World Cup. They weren’t at any World Cup between 1966 and 1986. And even though we know that, this fixture just still feels right, somehow. Make it make sense, because we simply cannot.

20) Haiti v Scotland

Haiti, of course, inflicted a famous group-stage defeat on Scotland during their only previous World Cup appearance back in the 1970s. They didn’t – they were in different groups, and Haiti lost all three games.

But you weren’t sure, were you? It felt like it could have been true. And isn’t that what really matters?

19) Panama v England

Virtually impossible for a second-time qualifier to have a game that gives off World Cup group-stage energy, but Panama pull it off by cannily getting themselves drawn against a team that famously absolutely paddled them at this very stage eight years ago.

18) Czech Republic v Mexico

All Mexico games have a certain base level of World Cup group-stage energy due to the sheer number of World Cup group games played by Mexico. They get to every World Cup, they (nearly) always get out of the group, they (nearly) always go no further.

Strong case to be made they are in fact the most World Cup group-stage coded team of all due to the propensity for their very next game after the group stage to feature a rather meek and forgettable exit.

The problem here is just how ropey the Czechs’ qualification record is since the dissolution of Czechoslovakia. Czechoslovakia v Mexico would feel much more World Cup group stage, albeit now geographically and politically insensitive.

17) Spain v Saudi Arabia

Grudging yes to this. Can’t pretend it doesn’t sound right. Saudi Arabia a very familiar World Cup group-stage sight these days, and Spain are obviously always there.

16) Germany v Ivory Coast

The sheer heft of Germany’s World Cup aura carries this one to a high spot considering the two countries have only played each other once in a full international, and it was 17 years ago, and it was a November friendly – the drabbest and most soulless of all the internationals.

Vibes are the key criterion here, remember, and this one feels far more correct than it apparently is. Just go with it.

15) Saudi Arabia v Uruguay

Another recent echo here in a tournament with a fair number of such occurrences despite the expansion. We reckon you could have a decent stab at nailing the details of their 2018 Group A meeting even if you don’t actually remember it. Go on, have a go.

Did you say a 1-0 Uruguay win thanks to a Luis Suarez goal? You clever sausage, have a biscuit.

14) Tunisia v Japan

An absolutely spot-on 21st century World Cup group-stage encounter. Well done, everyone.

13) Argentina v Algeria

This is only actually Algeria’s fifth World Cup. But it feels like more than that, doesn’t it? And feels are all important here, elevating this to a solid rating it doesn’t actually deserve.

We can all too easily conjure up the memories of Diego Maradona and the lads turning Algeria over 3-0 in the group stage en route to success in Mexico, and the fact that didn’t actually happen barely matters at all.

12) Croatia v Ghana

Yep. That’s a mighty fine World Cup group-stage game you’ve got yourself there, friend.

11) Scotland v Morocco

It’s a very incestuous group, is Group C, with Brazil, Scotland and Morocco all having also been in the same group the last time Scotland qualified in 1998. Scotland lost 3-0 to Morocco because of course they did.

10) Netherlands v Japan

First and second in Group E in South Africa back in 2010, of course, as we all remember. But even if they’d never met before at a World Cup, this one would have all the feels.

9) Mexico v South Africa

Obviously yes, with it potency exponentially boosted by once again being the opening game of the tournament as it was in South Africa 16 years ago.

We’ve already covered Mexico’s high-wattage World Cup group-stage energy. While South Africa can’t come close to matching it, opening games are by definition memorable affairs and, thanks in large part to Peter Drury’s tiresome pre-prepared nonsense, that Mexico game is easily the most memorable World Cup game featuring Bafana Bafana.

8) Colombia v Portugal

Flawless World Cup group-stage vibes here. Flawless.

7) Uruguay v Spain

Absolutely yes. There’s a danger when you have two world champions that a game between them can just feel far too knockoutish and without the necessary early-stages vibe.

This one avoids that pitfall due to the sheer quantity of time that’s passed since Uruguay’s glory years, which makes England’s 60 years of hurt look like the blink of an eye, and Spain’s success being so much more recent.

You could, at a push, imagine this in some far-off past tournament being a group game that was then repeated in the latter stages of the knockouts. But even then it still has definite group-stage energy.

6) Ecuador v Germany

Ecuador are building some mighty impressive World Cup group-stage bona fides. Having never qualified for the World Cup before 2002, 2026 will mark their fifth appearance at the last seven tournaments. And they’ve gone out at the group stage three times out of four, the exception being a last-16 exit to England in 2006.

Know who else they lost to that year? That’s right, Germany in the group stage. Doesn’t even need that to be true to give this one high marks, though. It is true, mind. This isn’t one of the ones we’ve made up to show it felt true even when it wasn’t. But you thought we might’ve, didn’t you? It is one of our little tricks.

No. This game was real. Germany won 3-0, which is again the most correct World Cup group-stage result for Big World Cup Team v Up And Coming World Cup Team. Still not enough lights coming on in the World Cup Vibes-o-matic for you? Jeez, you’re hard to please but fine: Miroslav Klose scored twice. Happy now? Good. Because this is a 9/10 at least.

5) France v Senegal

The very first and perhaps still most memorable World Cup group-stage game of the 21st century? Yes, that is pretty much by definition a fixture that feels very much like a World Cup group-stage game.

A World Cup group game doesn’t need to be one that’s memorably happened before to have the right vibe, but it certainly doesn’t hurt.

That infamous 2002 clash took place on May 31, by the way, which we’re not at all happy about because May is so not World Cup group stage rhythms. It’s somehow more disconcerting than the whole tournament being played in November and December.

4) Tunisia v Netherlands

You ask yourself how much more World Cup group-stage-coded this fixture could be and the answer is none. None… more World Cup group-stage-coded.

3) Brazil v Morocco

Yessir. Literally impossible for any Brazil fixture to feel wrong at a World Cup, Brazil being for obvious reasons the single most World Cup nation of them all. Morocco are plenty World Cup themselves, and never more so than now on the back of a fourth-place finish last time out.

Crucially, though, that’s only the second time they’ve got out of the group, meaning their group-stage energy is strong here.

Surprisingly, there have only ever been three games between these two nations in men’s football. But one of them was indeed at the World Cup and it was indeed during the group stage.

Brazil ran out 3-0 winners on 16 June 1998 thanks to goals from Ronaldo, Rivaldo and Bebeto and absolutely all of that information is absolutely A1 World Cup group stage information please and thank you.

2) Mexico v South Korea

Spot on. South Korea haven’t missed a World Cup since 1982 but have only once gone beyond the last 16. Mexico haven’t missed a World Cup since being disqualified from Italia 90, and since then have never gone beyond the last 16.

There is arguably no clash this summer between more World Cup group-stage teams than this. Met at the group stage in both the 1998 and 2018 World Cups, and we’re only going to knock off a small number of points for the fact we can’t really remember either of those games, both of which were won by Mexico en route to the traditional last-16 exit.

1) Scotland v Brazil

Absolutely perfect, no notes. Not only the most World Cup group-stage game at this World Cup, but we would argue the most World Cup group-stage fixture that can possibly exist.

Sure, people might point to the fact it’s been 28 years since Scotland even got to the World Cup, but there were an awful lot of World Cups before then. And Scotland got to an awful lot of those, and played an awful lot of group games. And absolutely no knockout games.

That infamous record of having made it to the World Cup eight times before this latest effort, and never once getting beyond the group stage is easily potent enough to cope with being such ancient history. Nobody can match Scotland’s number of World Cups without at least once accidentally playing a knockout game.

We don’t need to explain why Brazil are the most World Cup country in the world. And here you’re pitting them against the most specifically World Cup group-stage country in the world.

Unimprovable.