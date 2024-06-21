Ranking all of the BBC & ITV pundits at Euro 2024 from worst to best

TV punditry is a massive part of the feel and vibe of a summer tournament. A good punditry team can set the tone for the whole competition—there’s nothing worse than settling down for a big match and being presented with a lacklustre punditry team.

This summer, the BBC and ITV have called in some big guns for their respective coverage of the European Championship in Germany, and we’ve got our eye on them.

This is our ongoing and regularly updated power ranking of TV pundits at the Euros. Check back to see who’s impressing and who’s doing our bleeding nut in.

Read the article at Planet Football.