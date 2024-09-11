Ranking ‘Barclaysmen’ compilations by how well they understood the assignment

It’s 2024, and Twitter is awash with people posting videos and compilations of prime ‘Barclaysmen’. It’s a nostalgia party out there, right now, and we’re quite enjoying it, to be honest with you.

We’ve spent more time than we’d care to mention scrolling through videos of 2000s footballers with atrocious hair scoring aesthetically pleasing goals in gorgeous boots, all set to sleazy indie and hyperactive EDM. So we thought we might as well do something productive.

We’ve picked out nine clips from Twitter and ranked them on how well they’ve nailed the concept of the Barclays era. Starting with a real honker.

For the full article, please click here.